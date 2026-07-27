The preliminary hearing of American singer D4vd, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, turned emotional as prosecutors described graphic allegations surrounding the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, prompting the teenager's parents to leave the courtroom in tears.

Burke appeared to show no emotion as the testimony unfolded, while prosecutors continued presenting evidence they say links the 21-year-old to Hernandez's death. Burke has pleaded not guilty to all charges, and the allegations remain unproven.

Read more Celeste Rivas' Case Photos in d4vd Murder Trial Are So Brutal Her Family Was Asked To Look Away Celeste Rivas' Case Photos in d4vd Murder Trial Are So Brutal Her Family Was Asked To Look Away

Parents Leave Courtroom During Graphic Testimony

The hearing became particularly emotional when prosecutors displayed a photo of the 14-year-old victim while describing the alleged circumstances surrounding her death.

ABC7 Los Angeles reported that the teenager's parents 'had to leave mid-testimony' as detectives recounted the alleged killing and sexual abuse.

Hernandez's mother, Mercedes Martinez, lowered her head before leaving the courtroom alongside the girl's father, Jesus Rivas, during the lunch recess. She could be heard saying, 'Oh, my God,' before adding, 'This is so hard.'

Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman was reportedly seen comforting Martinez before she left the courtroom with her husband, while live courtroom sketches by veteran artist Mona Shafer Edwards captured the emotional contrast inside the courtroom.

Prosecutors Outline Investigation

According to a preliminary hearing brief obtained by PEOPLE, prosecutors allege Burke fatally stabbed Hernandez after she threatened to reveal their relationship and damage his growing music career.

The filing states that Hernandez 'became extremely upset and threatened to disclose damaging information about her relationship with defendant to end his career and destroy his life.'

'Knowing he had to silence the victim before she ruined his music career as she had threatened. Very soon after her arrival at his home, defendant stabbed the victim to death multiple times and stood by while she bled out,' the court record stated

Medical examiners testified that Hernandez died from multiple sharp-force injuries, including a wound that penetrated her liver. Prosecutors further allege Burke dismembered her body before placing the remains inside two bags stored in the front trunk of his Tesla.

Prosecutors allege Hernandez's remains were left in the front trunk of Burke's Tesla for nearly five months before the vehicle was towed to an impound facility.

Investigators discovered the remains on 8 September 2025 after workers reported a strong odour coming from the vehicle, leading officers to recover two bags containing her severely decomposed body.

State attorneys also allege Burke later purchased chainsaws, cadaver bags, an inflatable pool and other items in an attempt to conceal the crime. Detectives, forensic specialists and digital evidence experts continued outlining the prosecution's case as the hearing progressed.

Burke's Courtroom Demeanour Draws Attention

Burke's courtroom demeanour also drew attention during the proceedings. Courtroom sketches by Shafer Edwards depicted the singer sitting quietly as prosecutors presented graphic testimony and Hernandez's mother became visibly distressed.

Several news outlets described Burke as appearing 'stoic' or showing no visible emotion throughout the hearing. It is worth noting, however, that a defendant's demeanour in court should not be interpreted as evidence of guilt or innocence, as individuals may respond differently to stressful legal proceedings for a range of personal, emotional and legal reasons.

Case Continues

Burke faces charges including first-degree murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child and unlawful mutilation of human remains.

During cross-examination, defence lawyers challenged aspects of the physical evidence and questioned elements of the prosecution's timeline.

Proceedings remain ongoing in Los Angeles, where the court will determine whether prosecutors have presented sufficient evidence for Burke to stand trial. Burke denies the allegations and is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.