More than 1,000 schools across the UK have shut their doors or slashed opening hours this week as the country braces for a severe heatwave, leaving working parents scrambling for last‑minute childcare. With temperatures forecast to hit 40C, mothers and fathers are accusing headteachers of creating unnecessary disruption, while some taxpayers are openly asking whether the closures are leaving children unprepared for everyday life.

The decisions came after a rare red extreme heat warning was issued by the Met Office on Wednesday morning, covering London, parts of the Midlands and south‑east Wales. Forecasters warned that the 50‑year June temperature record of 35.6C is expected to be broken over the coming days. The red alert, signifying a potential risk to life across the wider population, has since been extended until 11.59pm on Thursday to include Dorset, Hampshire and Sussex.

Heatwave Closures Trigger Childcare Backlash

Leading the complaints from parents is former reality television star Lydia Bright, who publicly criticised her six‑year‑old daughter's primary school for announcing a heavily disruptive schedule change with almost no notice. Bright, who shares custody of her daughter Loretta with her ex‑boyfriend Lee Cronin, revealed she received an email at 7.15pm on Monday stating the school would close at 1pm on Tuesday, as well as on Wednesday and Thursday. She took to Instagram to question the sudden shift, asking her 1.2 million followers if she was the only one who thought the situation was 'pure madness'.

Amber warning of extreme heat affecting London & South East England https://t.co/gUnuAvHpHw pic.twitter.com/EaZaE6MVHN — Met Office - SE England (@metofficeSEEng) June 24, 2026

'Children all over the world sit in classrooms in these temperatures every day, without air conditioning,' Bright wrote online. She noted that children routinely spend entire days on holiday in similar heat, only to be sent home to houses that are just as warm. Bright is currently on a brand collaboration trip around the Mediterranean, leaving her trying to rearrange plans from overseas. She said such late‑stage emergency measures feel like solving one problem while creating another for working families.

The disruption is extensive. At least 578 schools in England and more than 500 in Wales have confirmed full or partial closures, citing concerns over dangerous classroom temperatures. Almost 100 educational sites in Somerset are shut for Wednesday and Thursday, alongside roughly 100 in Buckinghamshire and dozens more across Gloucestershire. In Bright's home county of Essex, 12 schools confirmed operational changes, with most moving to remote learning. While some schools simply relaxed uniform rules to allow pupils to attend in PE kits, hundreds opted to close altogether.

'A Nation Of Melts'? Anger At Heatwave Response

The sweeping closures have prompted strong public criticism, with opponents accusing the education sector of wrapping children in cotton wool. One caller to LBC radio, identified only as James, told presenter Henry Riley that the closures are leaving young people ill‑prepared for life. 'We are breeding a nation of melts,' the caller said.

He argued that keeping children in their bedrooms to avoid the heat does them a disservice. Social media users have also questioned why schools can shut at short notice, while parents face fines for taking children out of class for family holidays.

‘We are breeding a nation of melts!’



Should schools close during the heatwave? Caller James doesn’t hold back on his thoughts…@HenryRiley1 pic.twitter.com/YqpwGIaG0d — LBC (@LBC) June 24, 2026

Some online commentators have gone further, accusing teachers of wanting time off while workers in other industries are expected to cope with the conditions. One commenter wrote that it is 'pathetic' to wonder why modern youths are perceived as soft, adding that many children given the day off are likely playing outside in the sun.

Another argued that schools should supply bottles of water instead of sending pupils home, and pointed out that most employees are not sent home simply because the office becomes too warm. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify claims about teacher motivation, but the level of frustration among some workers is clear.

As the debate continues, temperatures are still rising. An amber extreme heat warning is in place for Friday across eastern and central England, extending into Saturday for parts of the east. Alongside the high temperatures, the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for potential thunderstorms on Thursday evening across the south‑west.

With the UK's highest ever recorded temperature standing at 40.3C from July 2022, forecasters believe the heat could approach that level again before the weekend ends.