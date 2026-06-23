Europe is scorching to dangerous levels this week.

Independent meteorologist and weather analyst Colin McCarthy also said that people don't talk enough about the humidity.

'Another dangerous aspect of the European heatwave that isn't talked about enough is the humidity,' said McCarthy on his social media account. 'The humidex, which combines air temperature and dew point to produce a feels-like temperature, peaked at 50°C (122°F) in France today. That is deadly heat and humidity.'

France had the worst heat-related news this week, with a spate of deaths related to the heat dome that settled in the region.

Here is a roundup on how Europe is faring.

France

The French Civil Safety reported 13 people died from drowning over the weekend, including 10 on Sunday, as people sought respite from the heat at beaches.

Also on Sunday, a woman and two men, between the ages of 80 and 95, died in their homes in Bordeaux due to extreme heat. Bordeaux, France, is currently under a severe weather alert, with temperatures reaching 40°C (104°F).

Still in France, two children aged four and two were found dead in the family car, with 'heat is the leading line of inquiry.'

Italy

'As a historic heatwave bakes Europe on land, a strong marine heatwave is emerging in the Mediterranean Sea,' McCarthy also said. 'Water temperatures have reached up to 5.5°C (9.9°F) above normal off the coast of Italy, with peak water temperatures exceeding 28°C (82.4°F). This will further enhance heatwaves on land through increased humidity and also have major impacts on marine ecosystems.'

Much of Italy is experiencing temperatures of up to 39°C (102.2°F). Major cities like Florence, Milan and Rome will have it worst because of the urban heat island effect.

Read more From Packed Hospitals to Decreased Productivity: The Hidden Toll of the UK's Extreme Heat From Packed Hospitals to Decreased Productivity: The Hidden Toll of the UK's Extreme Heat

Amsterdam

Based on McCarthy's forecast, Amsterdam may have a historic high temperature by Friday at 39°C (102.2°F). The previous record was 36.4°C (97.52°F). He called it 'unprecedented heat.'

UK

Nighttimes in the UK will also be unbearable due to the high dew point, which will indicate how comfortable the outside air will be.

'The Euro model is forecasting dew points near 25°C (77°F) in England (on) Wednesday evening. These unusually high dew points will make nighttime heat even more brutal and potentially deadly for vulnerable populations and households without AC, which is most of the UK,' McCarthy also stated.

According to the Center for British Progress, only 5% of British homes have air conditioning as of 2025.

Germany

German authorities are in fear of wildfires breaking out in the country due to extreme weather conditions. Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria and Brandenburg are among the regions considered high risk for forest fires.

Spain

Some areas in Spain are expected to experience 44°C (111.2°F) heat until Wednesday. Organisers were so worried by the heat conditions that they postponed the public viewing in Madrid of the World Cup match between Spain and Saudi Arabia. It would have been a public spectacle as Spain crushed the opponent 4-0.

Switzerland

Even Switzerland issued a 'strong heatwave' warning as temperatures rose to 37°C (98.6°F), which is unusually high for the country.

Experts suggest carrying reusable water bottles at all times and making little sips to hydrate even when not thirsty. Cool water, electrolyte drinks, and fresh fruit juices are better for hydration than alcohol, caffeine, and sugary drinks.