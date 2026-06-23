At least 18 people have died in France during an intense heatwave that has pushed temperatures above 40C in parts of the country, including two young children who were found unconscious inside a parked car in the southeast.

The children, aged two and four, were found unconscious inside the family vehicle outside their home in Carpentras. Emergency responders were unable to revive them. Local prosecutor Helene Mourges said the exact cause of death had not yet been determined, but extreme heat was the leading line of inquiry.

The deaths came as France issued its highest heat warning across large parts of the country for the first time. Authorities warned that temperatures could exceed 40C in several regions and urged residents to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous activity during the hottest parts of the day and regularly check on elderly or isolated relatives and neighbours.

Heatwave Death Toll Reaches 18

French authorities said the national death toll had risen to at least 18 as temperatures climbed across France. Three elderly residents aged between 80 and 95 died in the Bordeaux region over the weekend from health complications linked to the extreme heat, according to local officials.

Another 13 people drowned between Sunday and Monday after entering rivers, lakes and other waterways to cool off. French Civil Safety officials urged people to swim only in supervised areas, noting that drowning incidents rose sharply during previous heatwaves. Authorities said many of the incidents occurred as people tried to cool off during the heatwave.

How hot is it in France on Monday?



Only 1.2 percent of the planet will be hotter than France's hottest place.



Places that will be hotter include the Sahara Desert, Desert Southwest and Middle East. pic.twitter.com/Le13ZZWAdF — Ben Noll (@BenNollWeather) June 22, 2026

🇫🇷 The heatwave in France resulted in Paris' famous Seine River being flooded by hundreds of people in desperate need of cooling down.



Given the amount of raw sewage that's usually in there, the hospitals may be busy soon too



Writers: Mhedi, Ianpic.twitter.com/ToRhLJso6t — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 21, 2026

Schools Close As Temperatures Top 40C

The heat has also disrupted daily life across France. More than 1,350 schools closed on Monday, while over 4,000 others adjusted schedules or advised parents to keep children at home as temperatures continued to rise towards forecast highs above 40C.

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Some schools shortened teaching hours, while others encouraged families to collect children early as classrooms struggled to remain cool during the hottest part of the day. Local authorities also warned of disruptions to transport services and increased pressure on health services as the heatwave intensified.

Temperatures in Paris were also expected to approach record June levels, with authorities warning residents to limit outdoor activity during the hottest hours of the day. Bordeaux reached 41.9C on Monday, breaking a previous local record, while Poitiers climbed to 41.2C, surpassing a temperature record that had stood since 1947.

Forecasters have warned that the current spell of extreme heat could become one of France's most severe heatwaves since the summer of 2003, when nearly 15,000 people died nationwide during a prolonged period of extreme temperatures.

Sahara Air Fuels Heatwave

Climate researchers say the weather system responsible for the heat is known as an 'Omega block'.

Clair Barnes, a research associate in extreme weather and climate at Imperial College London, said the pattern is drawing hot air north from the Sahara while slowing the movement of weather systems across Europe.

An exceptional heatwave is developing this week with record-breaking June temperatures highly likely, particularly for England and Wales 🌡️



Following the heat in May 2026, it would be the first time since 1911 that two consecutive months have observed record temperatures pic.twitter.com/YuDc8gMcWO — Met Office (@metoffice) June 22, 2026

The same system has brought unusually high temperatures to several neighbouring countries, with red heat alerts issued in parts of Italy and temperatures approaching 40C in parts of Spain. In northern Italy, utility providers have added generators and increased worker shifts as electricity networks come under strain from rising demand during the heatwave.