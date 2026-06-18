The 2026 World Cup Golden Boot race is barely underway, yet it already feels like football history is being rewritten in real time.

Lionel Messi produced a stunning hat-trick. Kylian Mbappé smashed another World Cup record. Erling Haaland announced himself on the sport's biggest stage with a ruthless brace. Then there was Cristiano Ronaldo.

While his biggest rivals grabbed headlines, Portugal's captain endured a frustrating night in a disappointing 1-1 draw against World Cup debutants DR Congo. For a player chasing the only major trophy missing from his glittering career, it was the kind of start he could have done without. And just like that, football's biggest argument is back.

World Cup 2026 golden boot race ignites as Ronaldo falters, Spain seeks calm response



The post World Cup 2026 golden boot race ignites as Ronaldo falters, Spain seeks calm response appeared first on M Sports.https://t.co/65rFK6NyVT pic.twitter.com/kimcEEuVMC — M Sports (@MSports_all) June 18, 2026

Read more What Happened to Lionel Messi? Emotional Icon Reveals Personal Turmoil Behind World Cup Goal Tears What Happened to Lionel Messi? Emotional Icon Reveals Personal Turmoil Behind World Cup Goal Tears

Messi Turns Up The Heat In The GOAT Debate

If Messi arrived at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with something left to prove, he is wasting no time proving it.

The Argentina captain delivered the first World Cup hat-trick of his career in a commanding 3-0 victory over Algeria. More importantly, the three goals brought him level with legendary Germany striker Miroslav Klose on the all-time World Cup scoring chart.

For most players, matching Klose's record would define an entire career. For Messi, it is simply the latest milestone.

Already a World Cup winner after leading Argentina to glory in Qatar, the 39-year-old continues to strengthen what many believe is the greatest football résumé ever assembled. Every goal, every record, and every victory adds fresh fuel to the debate that has dominated football for nearly two decades. Has Messi finally separated himself from Ronaldo? The question feels louder than ever.

All of the Golden Boot favourites started the World Cup strongly — except Cristiano Ronaldo 😩



He failed to register a shot within 90 mins ❌ pic.twitter.com/ZSrYTjtbRM — LiveScore (@livescore) June 18, 2026

Mbappé And Haaland Refuse To Stay In The Background

While the spotlight naturally follows Messi and Ronaldo, the next generation is making sure it remains crowded.

Mbappé was electric in France's 3-1 victory over Senegal, scoring twice and adding another chapter to the growing collection of Kylian Mbappé World Cup records. The French superstar became the first player ever to score at least two goals in five separate World Cup matches, a remarkable achievement considering he is still in his prime.

Then came Haaland. The Erling Haaland World Cup debut could hardly have been more emphatic. Norway's goal machine struck twice in a 4-1 victory over Iraq, instantly joining the race for the tournament's top scorer. Suddenly, the Golden Boot battle is not just about goals. It is about generations.

Messi is chasing immortality. Ronaldo is fighting to protect his legacy. Mbappé is hunting history. Haaland is trying to launch a new era.

⚽⚽⚽ Lionel Messi

⚽⚽ Erling Haaland

⚽⚽ Kylian Mbappe



It's now Harry Kane's turn as he aims to make sure he not out of World Cup golden boot race before it's even begunhttps://t.co/taYNczHhYy pic.twitter.com/tjaESojORx — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) June 17, 2026

Ronaldo Faces Early Pressure

The contrast could not have been more striking. Hours after Messi's historic performance, Ronaldo struggled to impose himself during the Portugal vs DR Congo World Cup clash. Portugal dominated possession but lacked creativity and cutting edge, leaving their captain isolated for long stretches.

Ronaldo managed just two off-target shots as frustration grew throughout the match. One result does not define a tournament, but context matters.

At 41, Ronaldo knows opportunities like this do not come around forever. This could be the final World Cup appearance for one of football's greatest players, and every match now carries enormous weight. The pressure is not simply about winning games. It is about legacy.

With Messi breaking records and Mbappé surging toward football immortality, Ronaldo suddenly finds himself playing catch-up in both the Golden Boot race and the wider conversation about greatness.

Spain's Shock Result Sparks Concern

Spain also learned a harsh lesson about World Cup expectations. Fresh off their European Championship triumph, Luis de la Fuente's side entered the tournament among the favourites. Instead, the Spain vs Cape Verde World Cup clash ended in a frustrating goalless draw.

The result sent shockwaves through Spanish football. The absence of key attacking stars Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams certainly did not help, but critics were quick to question Spain's lack of cutting edge in front of goal. Still, panic may be premature.

Spain controlled large portions of the contest and created opportunities despite failing to find a breakthrough. With Saudi Arabia next on the schedule, the pressure is rising, but so far, there is no reason to believe their World Cup ambitions are collapsing. Not yet, anyway.

A Golden Boot Race That Could Define Football History

What makes this tournament so fascinating is that the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot race feels connected to something much bigger.

Messi has a hat-trick and another record within reach. Mbappé is closing in on milestones that once seemed untouchable. Haaland has arrived with a bang. Ronaldo, meanwhile, is searching for answers. The battle for the Golden Boot is already exploding. The battle for football immortality may be just getting started.