Mohamed Salah helped Egypt secure the first FIFA World Cup victory in the country's history on 21 June, scoring once and providing an assist in a 3-1 comeback win over New Zealand in Vancouver.

The Liverpool star was named Man of the Match after inspiring the Group G victory, which ended Egypt's decades-long wait for a World Cup win. The result immediately renewed interest in Salah's career and legacy, with fans celebrating the 34-year-old forward as the player who finally delivered a historic breakthrough on football's biggest stage.

Salah Inspires Egypt's Historic World Cup Breakthrough

Egypt's landmark victory appeared unlikely after New Zealand took an early lead through Finn Surman.

However, Salah helped turn the match around in the second half. The Egyptian captain first supplied the corner that led to Mostafa Zico's equalising header before scoring the go-ahead goal in the 67th minute. Trezeguet later added a third goal to complete the comeback.

The victory was significant for more than just three points. Egypt had previously competed at the World Cup in 1934, 1990 and 2018 without winning a match. Sunday's result finally ended that drought and placed the Pharaohs at the top of Group G with four points.

Salah's International Journey Reaches A New Milestone

For many Egyptian fans, the victory represented the culmination of a journey that has largely been defined by Salah.

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Born in Basyoun in 1992, Salah emerged through the youth ranks at El Mokawloon before launching a European career that took him to Basel, Chelsea, Fiorentina and Roma.

Since becoming captain of Egypt, he has established himself as the face of the national team. He entered the tournament with more than 118 international appearances and 68 goals, making him one of the country's most influential footballers.

His performances during qualification were equally important. Salah scored nine goals as Egypt comfortably secured its place at the 2026 World Cup.

The Pain Of Russia 2018 Still Resonates

The significance of Egypt's first World Cup win is amplified by the disappointment of the country's previous appearance in 2018.

Weeks before that tournament, Salah suffered a shoulder injury during Liverpool's Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid. The injury forced him to miss Egypt's opening match against Uruguay and limited his effectiveness throughout the competition.

Although he scored twice in Russia, Egypt lost all three group-stage matches and exited the tournament without a point.

The campaign was widely viewed as a missed opportunity, leaving Salah with what many described as unfinished business on the international stage.

A Legacy That Extends Beyond Liverpool

Salah's reputation was already secure long before Egypt's victory over New Zealand.

At Liverpool, he has won major trophies, broken scoring records and established himself as one of the Premier League's greatest players. Beyond football, he is also known for charitable work in Egypt and remains one of the most recognisable athletes in the Arab world.

Now, however, his legacy includes another achievement. After decades of waiting, Egypt finally has a World Cup victory, and Salah is at the centre of the moment. With the tournament still ongoing, the Egyptian captain has already delivered one of the defining stories of his international career.