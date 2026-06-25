An independent United Nations commission has accused Israeli forces of deliberately targeting Palestinian children in Gaza, citing witness testimony, medical records, and forensic evidence that investigators say supports allegations of genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes.

The findings, released Tuesday by the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel, go beyond documenting civilian casualties. Investigators say they uncovered a pattern of conduct that specifically harmed children and threatened the future of Palestinian society itself.

The report also calls for international accountability measures against Israeli officials, arguing that concern and condemnation alone are no longer enough.

Israel deliberately targeted Palestinian children in Gaza, resulting in genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes, according to a new UN inquiry.



The report says more than 20,000 children were killed between October 2023 and October 2025. Israel rejected the findings. pic.twitter.com/3e6S3Lun66 — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) June 23, 2026

Evidence Behind The Findings

At the center of the commission's conclusions is evidence gathered from victims, families, healthcare workers, lawyers, and medical records collected throughout the war.

Read more Israeli Tank Ran Over Mutilated Body of Palestinian Teenager, UN Commission Claims in Devastating Genocide Report Israeli Tank Ran Over Mutilated Body of Palestinian Teenager, UN Commission Claims in Devastating Genocide Report

Investigators said 17 medical workers who served in Gaza repeatedly described treating children with single gunshot wounds. According to the commission, the injuries often appeared consistent with carefully aimed shots rather than indiscriminate fire.

Several incidents were highlighted as examples.

In Jabalya, investigators documented the case of a 16-year-old boy who was allegedly shot by Israeli soldiers before his body was run over by a tank.

In Khan Younis, the commission examined the killing of a 15-year-old boy carrying a white flag. Investigators concluded that Israeli sniper rounds struck the teenager from roughly 200 meters away. His brother and mother were also shot after attempting to help him.

The commission said these incidents were not viewed in isolation. Instead, investigators concluded they reflected a broader pattern of conduct directed at Palestinian children in Gaza.

A UN Inquiry once again found that Israeli authorities and security forces deliberately targeted Palestinian children, resulting in genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes in Gaza, and war crimes in the occupied West Bank pic.twitter.com/bXdtNrM1hC — World Source News (@Worldsource24) June 24, 2026

Why Investigators Raised Genocide Concerns

The report builds on conclusions the commission first reached in September, when it determined that Israel's military campaign met the legal definition of genocide.

According to investigators, the issue extends beyond battlefield deaths. The commission pointed to the destruction of hospitals, maternity facilities, schools, and other civilian infrastructure essential to children's survival and development.

Investigators argued that attacks affecting children, combined with the destruction of institutions that sustain future generations, reinforced their assessment that Israeli authorities acted with genocidal intent.

That conclusion remains fiercely disputed.

Israel has repeatedly denied genocide allegations since the war began, insisting its military operations are directed at Hamas and not Palestinian civilians.

Israel is targeting Palestinian children in its “ongoing genocide” in Gaza, United Nations investigators have claimed.



In a report heavily criticised by Israel, the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry said it had found evidence that “Palestinian children have been… pic.twitter.com/2uhKXkBytE — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 24, 2026

Ceasefire Deaths Intensified Scrutiny

The commission also pointed to events following the collapse of a ceasefire.

When Israel resumed large-scale military operations on March 18, 2025, investigators said 404 people were killed in a wave of bombardment. According to the report, women and children accounted for the majority of those deaths.

Commission chair Srinivasan Muralidhar said children continued to be harmed even after temporary pauses in fighting, a factor investigators considered significant when assessing patterns of conduct throughout the conflict.

An independent U.N. commission said that the Israeli military had deliberately targeted children in Gaza, amounting to genocide.



The commission said it found a pattern of behavior that reflected a strategy to destroy the future of Palestinians. https://t.co/SndPKA1jDL — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 24, 2026

Jad Jadallah's Case Became A Focal Point

One case received particular attention during a Geneva news conference.

Christopher Sidoti, a member of the commission and former Australian Human Rights Commissioner, discussed the death of Jad Jadallah, a 14-year-old boy who was shot outside his home in the Jordan Valley earlier this year.

According to the commission, Jadallah bled for approximately 45 minutes while Israeli soldiers remained nearby. Investigators alleged that attempts by family members to reach him were prevented.

At the time, the Israel Defense Forces said soldiers had provided initial medical treatment and indicated the incident would be investigated.

For investigators, the case became emblematic of wider concerns about the treatment of Palestinian children during military operations.

Israel Rejects The Report

The Israeli Foreign Ministry dismissed the report as a 'propaganda piece' and a 'libelous sham,' arguing that investigators ignored crimes committed against Israeli children and failed to apply credible verification standards.

The Israel Defense Forces referred inquiries to the ministry's response and did not issue separate comments on the report.

The sharp rejection underscores the deep divide surrounding international assessments of the war and the growing legal battles tied to it.

Calls For Accountability Grow Louder

Investigators urged international institutions to pursue accountability measures against those responsible for violations identified in the report. The findings could add pressure to ongoing international legal efforts examining alleged crimes committed during the conflict.

The commission also expanded its concerns beyond Gaza, documenting what it described as war crimes allegations in the West Bank, including the targeting of boys, mistreatment during detention, and failures to protect Palestinian children from settler violence.

Whether the commission's conclusions lead to legal consequences remains uncertain. What is clear is that the latest UN report on Gaza children has intensified scrutiny of Israeli military actions in Gaza and placed renewed focus on one of the conflict's most devastating realities, the toll on children caught in the middle of the war.