A shocking crime has left Hollywood reeling after veteran actor James Handy was fatally stabbed at his Tarzana home. The 81-year-old performer, known for memorable appearances in films including Top Gun: Maverick, Jumanji and Logan, died after authorities say he was attacked by the adult son of his girlfriend.

Who Is James Handy's Girlfriend

The identity of James Handy's girlfriend has not been publicly released by authorities, and investigators have provided very few details about her.

What is known is that she reportedly lived with Handy at a residence in Tarzana, a suburban neighbourhood in Los Angeles. According to police reports, the home was also occupied by her 44-year-old son, Michael Gledhill.

Since news of the stabbing broke, online searches for Handy's girlfriend have surged. However, neither law enforcement nor family representatives have publicly identified her, and there is no indication that she is considered a suspect in the case.

Instead, investigators appear focused on the events surrounding the fatal stabbing and the actions of Gledhill, who was arrested at the scene. The lack of public information has only added to the mystery surrounding the woman whose life has been dramatically altered by the devastating events that unfolded inside the family home.

Disturbing 911 Call By Suspect

Authorities say the investigation began shortly after 9:30 a.m. on 3 June when emergency dispatchers received a bizarre phone call. According to reports, the caller stated: 'I am the son of man. I just killed the man of sin.'

Police officers responding to the address later discovered Handy unconscious in the front yard of the property with a stab wound to the chest. Paramedics rushed the actor to hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators identified the caller as Michael Gledhill, the son of Handy's girlfriend. Police said Gledhill allegedly flagged down responding officers when they arrived and indicated that he was the person they were seeking.

He was subsequently taken into custody and booked on suspicion of murder. Detectives have described the incident as isolated and stated that there appears to be no ongoing threat to the public.

James Handy Career For Decades

Handy's death has prompted tributes from fans who recognised him from dozens of film and television appearances stretching back more than 40 years.

Born in New York City, the actor built a reputation as one of Hollywood's most dependable character performers. Rather than leading roles, he became known for memorable supporting appearances that helped bring major productions to life.

His film credits included Jumanji, where he played an exterminator, as well as roles in Arachnophobia, The Rocketeer, Unbreakable and Logan.

Television viewers also recognised him from series including NYPD Blue, Alias, The West Wing, Profiler, Criminal Minds and NCIS: Los Angeles.

One of his final screen appearances came in the blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, where he portrayed Jimmy, the elderly bartender at Penny's bar.

Friends and admirers have remembered Handy as a hardworking performer whose career quietly touched some of the biggest productions of the past several decades.

Questions Remain As The Investigation Continues

Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive, nor have they revealed details about what may have occurred inside the home before the stabbing.

Equally unclear is the role of Handy's girlfriend during the incident. Public records and police statements have not indicated whether she was present when the attack happened or whether she witnessed any part of it.

As the murder investigation moves forward, attention is likely to remain fixed on the tragic circumstances that brought an abrupt and violent end to the life of one of Hollywood's most recognisable character actors.