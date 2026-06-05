Veteran Hollywood actor James Handy, known for his roles in Top Gun: Maverick, Jumanji, Arachnophobia, and Logan, was fatally stabbed outside a home in the Tarzana neighbourhood of Los Angeles on Wednesday morning.

The 81-year-old was found unconscious in the front yard of a residence on Erwin Street with a stab wound to the chest and later died in hospital. According to reports, Handy's girlfriend's son, 44-year-old Michael Gledhill, has been arrested after he allegedly called 911 and confessed in disturbing religious language.

Detectives are now investigating whether the killing stemmed from a domestic dispute linked to the household where all three lived.

Domestic Setting Under Scrutiny as Motive

Detectives are focusing on the domestic setting of the killing, given the suspect, victim and Gledhill's mother all had ties to the same household.

According to reports, Handy was in a relationship with Gledhill's mother and was staying at or associated with the Tarzana residence at the time of the attack. Police say this connection is central to their ongoing enquiries.

Actor James Handy of Jumanji and Top Gun Maverick reportedly fatally stabbed in Tarzana incident involving partner's son



Los Angeles police say an arrest has been made after a domestic dispute turned deadly, with investigators examining statements made by the suspect following... pic.twitter.com/qx5Tzyr2Qv — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) June 5, 2026

However, officers have not confirmed any history of domestic violence, prior disputes, or emergency call-outs from the address. No restraining orders or documented incidents have been publicly identified yet. However, since it's a developing case, no scenarios can be ruled out for now.

Authorities say it is still too early to establish a clear motive, with investigations ongoing into whether the attack stemmed from personal conflict, mental health issues, or a combination of factors.

Attack on Erwin Street Leaves Actor Fatally Wounded

The stabbing took place at around 9:30 a.m. on 3 June 2026, in the 19200 block of Erwin Street in Tarzana, in Los Angeles' West San Fernando Valley. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers and paramedics responded to reports of an assault and arrived at the scene.

Read more James Handy Called a 'Man of Sin' By Suspected Killer: Top Gun Actor Fatally Stabbed at 81 James Handy Called a 'Man of Sin' By Suspected Killer: Top Gun Actor Fatally Stabbed at 81

Handy was discovered in the front yard of the property suffering from a single stab wound to the chest. He was transported by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police confirmed there was no wider threat to the public and described the incident as isolated, contained within the residential property.

911 Call And Bizarre 'Man of Sin' Confession

Investigators say Gledhill was arrested at the scene shortly after the attack.

According to LAPD statements, Gledhill himself called emergency services after the stabbing. During the call, he allegedly said, 'I am the son of man. I just killed the man of sin,' before remaining at the scene until officers arrived.

He was taken into custody without incident and booked on suspicion of murder under California Penal Code 187(a). He is being held on $2 million (about £1.5 million) bail at Van Nuys Jail.

Police have not confirmed whether Gledhill has been formally assessed for mental health issues, but sources describe the statement as part of an 'unusual and disturbing' sequence of events.

No Public Threat, Say Police

The incidents have sparked concern among the neighbourhood, which is largely home to elite residents like Doja Cat and Khloe Kardashian. However, the LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division has confirmed there is no ongoing danger to the public and that the incident appears to be contained within a single household.

No further arrests have been made, and investigators are continuing to gather evidence and witness statements from the property and surrounding area.

James Handy, whose career spanned decades of film and television, appeared in more than 150 productions and was widely regarded as a reliable supporting presence across Hollywood.

Tributes from industry figures have begun to emerge following news of his death, with colleagues describing him as a consistent and respected professional whose work spanned generations of American cinema and television.