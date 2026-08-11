The Moon may have had some very strange visitors in 2025, at least according to a group of Ukrainian researchers who claim their high speed telescope recordings captured more than 20 enormous unidentified objects moving near and across the lunar surface.

The extraordinary claims have fuelled speculation about a possible hidden lunar base, but there is one major problem: the study has not yet been peer reviewed, meaning the findings remain unverified.

Ukrainian Scientists Say They Spotted More Than 20 UFOs

The research was carried out by scientists associated with Ukraine's Main Astronomical Observatory using high speed video recordings of the sky around the Moon. The team said the footage captured more than 20 unidentified objects and divided them into two broad categories.

The researchers described some as 'atmospheric' objects that appeared stationary, while others were labelled 'continental' objects because they appeared to move across the Moon.

According to the study, the objects were difficult to detect because their brightness and colour were similar to the lunar surface. The researchers also reported changes in brightness occurring several times per second.

The scale of the alleged sightings is what makes the claims particularly startling. The study estimates some of the objects at around 40 kilometres across, or nearly 25 miles, while another reported object was travelling at approximately 20 kilometres per second, equivalent to about 12.4 miles per second.

The figures discussed in the broadcast included an object travelling at 4.1 miles (6.6 kilometres) per second, a speed that would make an ordinary journey across the United States seem almost instantaneous.

Huge Objects Appeared To Flash and Move Together

The study claims some objects displayed changing brightness and apparent rotation, while others allegedly produced synchronised flashes despite being separated by hundreds of miles.

That behaviour has encouraged speculation that the objects could be artificial rather than natural phenomena. The researchers went further, suggesting that the Moon could potentially serve as a base for UFOs.

'We believe that the moon serves as a base for UFOs,' the researchers reportedly wrote.

The researchers themselves acknowledged uncertainty over what the objects were made from. That matters because their estimates of size depend partly on how much light the objects reflect.

Mike Gold Says the Evidence Needs Serious Study

The claims were discussed on Jesse Weber's NewsNation programme, where former NASA associate administrator Mike Gold urged viewers not to leap to either extreme.

'The three most powerful words in science, I don't know,' Gold said.

He argued that unusual observations should be investigated rather than automatically dismissed or declared extraterrestrial.

Gold also said scientists should examine imagery before and after the alleged sightings, search for movement across multiple frames, examine spectrographic information and determine whether the apparent objects could be camera artefacts.

'Anomalies is how we make scientific progress,' he said. 'It's the weird, the strange, the inexplicable is how we learn.'

Gold acknowledged that reports of extremely large UAPs are not unprecedented, but said the most important evidence would involve genuinely anomalous movement, acceleration or behaviour that cannot easily be explained through conventional physics.

He also pointed to the Moon's resources, including water and potentially useful materials, as reasons a lunar base would make sense for humans. If extraterrestrial intelligence existed, he argued, it was not unreasonable to imagine that such resources could also attract interest.