A striking photograph of a glowing, saucer‑shaped formation in the sky above Canmore, Alberta, taken on 2 August and shared online, has triggered fresh debate over whether the bizarre sighting shows a UFO cloaked inside a cloud or simply an unusual weather pattern over the Canadian town.

The image first appeared in a Facebook group called 'The Cloud Appreciation Society', where member Chary Woods posted the picture for fellow cloud enthusiasts.

The group, which usually swaps shots of intricate cirrus or brooding storm fronts, suddenly found itself at the centre of a very different conversation when viewers noticed the dark oval seemingly embedded in the centre of the bright, stretched cloud.

The photograph shows a broad horizontal band of cloud hanging low over mountains, trees and suburban roofs, with a road cutting beneath it. Near the centre, where the cloud darkens, a concentrated point of light appears to shine through a thinner patch, giving the impression of something solid peering out from within.

UFO Theories Grow Around Alberta Cloud

The image quickly migrated beyond the niche cloud‑watching community and into the far livelier world of UFO blogs and forums.

Among those who seized on it was self‑styled UFO researcher Scott C Waring, who argued that the cloud concealed a classic alien craft.

'This is a UFO cloaked within a cloud that it created,' Waring wrote on his UFO Sightings after analysing the picture. He claimed that by increasing the contrast, the outline of a disk‑shaped object became visible at the centre of the formation.

From there, his interpretation escalated. According to Waring, extraterrestrial craft have allegedly used this 'cloud cloaking' technique for millions of years, allowing them to approach closer to the ground while staying hidden from casual observers.

'UFOs use clouds to fly closer to the ground in order to scan the thoughts of humans below,' he said, adding that he believed researchers around the world would agree with his assessment. That last point is, at best, unverified. Even within UFO circles, such confident statements about mind‑scanning are more assertion than evidence.

Crucially, there is no independent proof that the shape in the photo is a physical object at all, let alone one built by non‑human intelligence. No radar reports, no corroborating videos, and no eyewitness testimony beyond the single still image have been produced so far. On the record, nothing is confirmed yet.

Social Media Splits Over 'UFO' Cloud

Once the picture surfaced more widely, social media users did what social media users do. Some leaned enthusiastically into the UFO reading, while others marvelled at the cloud itself and left the aliens out of it.

One commenter likened the ominous shape to the fiery eye of Sauron from The Lord of the Rings, seeing a pop‑culture echo in the eerie glow. Another offered a more mystical spin, writing that 'the picture looks real by the contrast of the gate in the foreground. The star family is returning home again from the stars.'

☁️ CLOAKED DISC HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT OVER ALBERTA ?🇨🇦



August 2, 2026. Canmore, Alberta.



A glowing, saucer shaped cloud formation appears over the mountains. Smooth edges. Illuminated rim. Dark oval locked in the center.



Chary Woods posted the photo in a cloud group. Most saw… pic.twitter.com/nGcBGMlSP9 — OVERCLASSIFIED (@overclassifiedx) August 9, 2026

A third person kept it simple and emphatic: 'Yes, I do believe in UFOs!!!'

Not everyone was ready to accept the image at face value. 'With AI tricks we now are stuck wondering if this beauty is real. It's fascinating!' one user observed, capturing a broader anxiety that now hangs over any extraordinary photograph circulating online.

Many, though, parked the question of authenticity and simply applauded the aesthetics, describing the cloud as 'amazing' and 'fabulous' regardless of what, if anything, sat inside it.

UFO or Lenticular Cloud? Evidence Remains Thin

Some fairly mundane details raised questions. The image was available as a PNG, stripped of the original camera metadata that would normally show when and where it was captured and on what device. That does not prove manipulation, but it does shut off a straightforward way of verifying the picture's backstory.

Visually, the photograph did not show obvious signs of digital fakery. Lighting, haze and shadows appeared consistent with the surrounding landscape, and there were no glaring artefacts pointing to cut‑and‑paste editing. At the same time, because the file appears to have been exported or processed, analysts cannot say with certainty that it is untouched.

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Meteorologists might offer a more prosaic explanation. The formation closely resembles a lenticular cloud, the smooth, lens‑shaped type that often forms over mountains when stable, moist air flows over a range and condenses in layered caps. Such clouds have long been mistaken for flying saucers, particularly when the light catches them in a way that creates sharp edges or glowing centres.

Without additional data, the Canmore image sits in that familiar grey zone. It is a striking photograph of an odd cloud with a suggestive shape and a lively story attached to it.

Whether it shows a UFO cloaked in vapour and quietly 'scanning human thoughts,' or just another piece of atmospheric theatre over the Rockies, remains entirely unresolved.