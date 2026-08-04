Fresh questions have emerged following the deadly Idaho mass shooting after a leader linked to the MAGA aligned 'Bear' movement posted a video showing how to conceal a long gun just one day before Chad Williams allegedly carried out the attack.

Police have not connected the video to the shooting, but the timing, alongside claims that Williams followed the movement online, has intensified scrutiny as investigators continue searching for a motive.

Police Continue Investigating the Twin Falls Shooting

Authorities identified 24 year old Chad Williams as the gunman behind the 1 August mass shooting at and around an In-N-Out Burger in Twin Falls, Idaho.

According to police, Williams killed three people and wounded seven others before dying from a self inflicted gunshot wound. Investigators have not publicly disclosed a motive and say the investigation remains ongoing.

Following the attack, online researchers claimed to have located Williams' social media accounts after police released additional details. The accounts allegedly showed support for figures including retired General Michael Flynn, Elon Musk and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Posts also suggested Williams wanted to join Immigration and Customs Enforcement but reportedly lacked the required college qualification. These claims have not been independently verified by law enforcement.

Alleged 'Bear' Movement Links

Attention has also turned to claims that Williams participated in private Telegram groups connected to former comedian Owen Benjamin, whose followers call themselves the 'Bears' or 'Unbearables'.

A witness told reporters they had seen screenshots identifying Williams as a participant in the private chats for at least a year. However, authorities have not confirmed the authenticity of those screenshots or any connection between Williams and the movement.

Benjamin, whose legal name is Owen Smith, built a large online following after leaving comedy. His supporters often adopt Bear themed names while Benjamin refers to himself as 'Big Bear'. Investigative journalist Will Sommer has previously described the movement as a cult-like online community centred around Benjamin's broadcasts.

Just 1 day before Idaho mass shooting—local MAGA cult leader post video on hiding a long gun in your pants.



Very next day Chad Williams shot 10 people with long gun—killing 3.



Social media allegedly show shooter follows white supremacist cult who identify as "Bears."



The "King… pic.twitter.com/KsY64Ys1fY — LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 (@LongTimeHistory) August 3, 2026

Firearms Video Posted One Day Before the Attack

The alleged connection gained further attention after social media users highlighted a video reportedly shared by a local 'Bear' movement leader just one day before the shooting.

The video demonstrated how to conceal a long gun inside clothing. The following day, Williams allegedly carried out the Twin Falls attack using a long gun, prompting widespread discussion online about the timing.

At present, investigators have not confirmed that Williams watched the video or that it had any relationship to the shooting. There is also no official evidence linking Benjamin or his organisation directly to the attack.

Still, the incident has renewed concerns about firearms content circulating within politically extreme online communities, particularly when weapon demonstrations appear alongside conspiratorial or inflammatory rhetoric.

Beartaria Has Faced Years of Controversy

Benjamin's movement has previously attracted attention through its Beartaria project in northern Idaho. In 2021, Benjamin and Struggle Bear Corporation purchased around 10 acres of land to develop a private campground for supporters.

The proposal alarmed local residents, who feared the property could become an isolated compound. County officials later cited the project over alleged land use violations involving cabins and recreational vehicle spaces.

While those controversies continue to surround Benjamin's movement, investigators have stressed there is currently no verified evidence connecting Beartaria or its leadership to the Twin Falls shooting.