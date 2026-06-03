The death of 18-year-old university student Henry Nowak has prompted a national debate about police judgment, accountability, and confidence in law enforcement. Public concern intensified after body-camera footage emerged showing officers restraining Nowak despite his repeated attempts to tell them he had been stabbed.

The incident has since become a focal point in discussions about how police assess situations and respond to information provided at crime scenes.

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Nowak was fatally wounded in Southampton in December 2025 after being attacked by Vickrun Digwa, who was later sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum sentence of 21 years.

Court proceedings revealed that officers were given false information at the scene, leading them to initially view Nowak as a suspect rather than the actual victim.

The case has generated anger across the political spectrum and prompted calls for a thorough examination of police procedures.

How Police Came to the Wrong Conclusion

Evidence presented during the trial shows officers arrived at the scene after claims that a racially motivated incident had taken place. 23-year-old Vickrum Digwa allegedly accused 18-year-old university student Henry Nowak of racial abuse, painting a picture that was later proven to be inaccurate.

Investigators and court findings later established that Digwa's accounts misled responding officers about what had actually taken place.

Speaking to Southampton Crown Court, prosecutors said that Digwa stabbed Nowak multiple times during an altercation in December 2025. When officers arrived at the scene, Digwa allegedly accused the injured student of racial abuse and claimed he had acted in self-defence.

In addition, body-camera footage from police released after sentencing showed Nowak repeatedly stating that he had been stabbed and was struggling to breathe. He was heard saying 'I've been stabbed' and 'I can't breathe' repeatedly, while an officer could be heard responding with, 'I don't think you have, mate.'

In his final moments, Henry Nowak told police officers nine times “I can’t breathe” and four times that he had been stabbed.



In response police officer dragged him across the gravel, handcuffed and read him his rights.



It was the last thing Henry heard before he died. pic.twitter.com/nIPoPEgOWa — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 1, 2026

Despite his pleas, officers initially treated Nowak as a possible offender. The footage triggered criticism, with many questioning why greater attention was not given to his condition during those crucial moments.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), with the help of Watchdog, is now investigating the officers' response. Officials are reviewing body-camera recordings and other material to determine whether mistakes were made and whether disciplinary action is required, per ITVX coverage.

Police Warns Against Online Targeting

A policing organisation has criticised demands for 'vigilante justice' directed at officers linked to the Henry Nowak case, after several were mistakenly named on social media as being involved in the case.

The Hampshire Police Federation stated that certain officers had their private information, including home addresses, exposed online, and urged social media users to act more responsibly in their pubic posts.

A Hampshire Police Federation spokesperson described Nowak's death as a tragedy and stressed that officers' actions are being independently investigated and should be allowed to proceed through proper channels.

'The murder of Henry Nowak was a tragedy, our thoughts are with his family and friends. The officers' actions that night are subject to rigorous independent scrutiny and we must let that process run its course,' the spokesperson said.

They also strongly rejected any calls for mob-style or vigilante justice against police officers in connection with the case. 'The Police Federation condemns in the strongest possible terms the calls for mob or vigilante justice against officers we have seen in recent days.'

🇬🇧 Bodycam footage has been released showing Henry Nowak begging for an ambulance before being handcuffed behind his back.



Nowak: "I've been stabbed"



Officer: "I don't think you have mate"



Follow: @europa pic.twitter.com/WqYV760Y14 — Europa.com (@europa) June 1, 2026

'We call on politicians of all parties and media commentators to be more responsible in their comments – and allow due process for the officers involved to ensue. As a staff association we are supporting all Hampshire Police officers and we urge all our members to take appropriate action online and offline to stay safe,' the spokesperson added.

Public Anger Continues to Grow

The release of the footage led to demonstrations in Southampton, where hundreds gathered to demand answers. The protests later developed into clashes between some demonstrators and police officers.

Political leaders have also weighed in on the issue. Prime Minister Sir eir Starmer described the footage as 'harrowing,' acknowledging the family's demand for answers. 'As a father, I felt sick watching it,' the Prime Minister said.