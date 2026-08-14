Australia vice-captain Ashleigh Gardner has been backed by Cricket Australia (CA) after allegations surrounding her relationship with teammate Georgia Voll sparked a major controversy in women's cricket.

The allegations became public in July, when Gardner's estranged wife, Monica Wright, identified Voll on social media and accused Gardner of cheating. Wright and Gardner married in April 2025, but their relationship later broke down. Reports said they had separated months later.

The claims raised questions because Gardner is a senior figure in Australia's dressing room, while Voll is a younger teammate. Gardner is now co-vice-captain alongside Tahlia McGrath, under captain Sophie Molineux. She is also captain of the Sydney Sixers in the Women's Big Bash League.

CA was aware of the personal relationship before the allegations became public. The governing body reviewed the circumstances but decided not to remove Gardner from her leadership role.

CA chief executive Todd Greenberg defended that decision.

'Ash is a highly regarded leader in our system. The CA board make leadership decisions and have oversight over all leadership decisions,' Greenberg said, according to The Guardian.

CA Introduces Safeguards as Gardner Addresses Controversy

Greenberg acknowledged the potential conflict created when players in the same team have personal relationships.

'Ash is our vice-captain for a reason, because she's highly regarded, but what we will do is in situations where there are personal relationships is make sure there are additional guardrails, so the perception of conflict or conflict itself – talking about things like selection – are handled appropriately and respectfully.'

The measures mean Gardner will not be involved in selection discussions concerning Voll. CA's approach is designed to protect the integrity of selection decisions while allowing Gardner to continue performing her leadership duties.

Gardner later addressed the situation herself in an Instagram Story.

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'While my separation from my wife is a personal matter, I understand my current relationship status needed to be addressed by Cricket Australia given my position as vice-captain,' she wrote.

'I am grateful that the CA Board has chosen to support my continued leadership. I look forward to playing a strong role as a leader and providing the best possible support for my teammates in the season to come.'

Gardner also apologised to Wright and asked for privacy.

'I am grateful for the time Monica and I shared and sorry for the pain this has caused. I wish her nothing but happiness and success in the future,' she wrote.

'I won't be making any further public comment on this matter at this time and ask that the privacy of those involved is respected.'

🚨Ashleigh Gardner breaks silence on ex-wife's cheating allegations🤯



Ashleigh Gardner said :🗣️



"While my separation from my wife is a personal matter, I understand my current relationship status needed to be addressed by Cricket Australia, given my position as the vice… pic.twitter.com/m9EpZpIzY7 — Akshat (@Cricketmythos) August 13, 2026

The controversy generated strong reactions online. One X user wrote: 'Addressing it directly was necessary. Heavy situation all around.'

Another commented: 'Respecting privacy is important especially when personal matters.'

A third supporter wrote: 'She deserved to supported from CA MVP of Australia women team.'

Gardner Looks To Move Forward

The controversy has placed Gardner's leadership under scrutiny. Yet CA has made clear that it continues to trust her cricketing judgement and leadership.

Gardner is one of Australia's most accomplished all-rounders. Her achievements include three T20 World Cup titles and an ODI World Cup triumph. In 2023, she produced a record 12-wicket Test haul against England at Nottingham.

She has also won the Belinda Clark Award twice. In January 2026, she was appointed Australia's co-vice-captain.