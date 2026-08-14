Odin Hensley, a 17-year-old football player at Lake Travis High School in Austin, Texas, died late Wednesday after suffering cardiac arrest during practice two days earlier.

His family confirmed his death to the American-Statesman. Hensley's stepmother, Angel Ruiz, described the loss as almost impossible to comprehend.

'It is still unbelievable,' Ruiz said on Thursday.

The emergency happened at about 8 a.m. on Monday. Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services and Travis County STAR Flight were called to the school after a report of a seizure.

Emergency crews provided advanced life support before Hensley was flown to Dell Children's Medical Center in Austin. He was admitted to intensive care.

Lake Travis head football coach Hank Carter initially described the incident as a 'serious health emergency'. He said a student-athlete had been taken to hospital by helicopter.

The GoFundMe campaign supporting Hensley's family later said he had suffered cardiac arrest. It was set up to help with hospital costs, rehabilitation and lost income while his parents remained at his bedside.

Promising Two-Sport Athlete Remembered

Hensley was a senior and a prominent two-sport athlete. He competed in football and wrestling for Lake Travis.

He was an offensive lineman and stood about 6ft 3in (190.5 cm) tall. He also had a 3.7 grade-point average and had received an opportunity to continue playing football at college level.

His wrestling record showed the same competitive drive. In 2025, he won the 285-pound District 14-6A title and finished fourth at the regional tournament.

In 2026, he reached the UIL 6A state tournament. Lake Travis recorded a school-record 58.5 team points and finished eighth in the state. Hensley was among the Cavaliers' top-eight finishers.

Lake Travis ISD informed students, staff and families of his death on Thursday.

'At Lake Travis High School, he was a dedicated two-sport athlete who excelled in wrestling and football,' the statement said.

'His teachers and coaches remember Odin as a kind, determined young man who was a valued teammate, classmate, and friend. His presence touched many lives, and he will be deeply missed.'

Hensley had been part of the Lake Travis school community since elementary school. His death has left teammates, teachers and coaches mourning a student-athlete seen as a rising talent.

Lake Travis’ Odin Hensley Dies After Cardiac Arrest At Age 17



The Texas high school football community is mourning with Lake Travis, remembering Hensley while sending support to his family, teammates, coaches, classmates, and friends today.



Read more: https://t.co/fcD7gsLFtH… pic.twitter.com/tNQdPbUbIH — Texas HS Football (@texashsfootball) August 13, 2026

Texas Football Community Rallies Around Family

News of Hensley's condition had already prompted an outpouring of support before his death.

About 350 people attended a vigil at Lake Hills Church on Wednesday evening. Teammates, students, coaches and members of the wider community gathered to pray and remember him.

Tributes also came from rival programmes and schools across Texas.

The Dripping Springs football account offered 'prayers for our LT friends and their football family'.

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The Amarillo Palo Duro football programme also paid tribute. Coach Eric Sims wrote: "The Palo Duro Dons stand in prayer with Hensley family & Lake Travis football community."

Other Central Texas programmes, including Connally and Weiss, expressed condolences. Westlake, Lake Travis' long-standing rival, also shared messages of support.

The response extended beyond football. The Pflugerville athletic booster club shared condolences and promoted free heart screenings at Dell Children's Hospital.

Lake Travis had been preparing for its 2026 season, with the Cavaliers scheduled to open against Dripping Springs on 28 August. Instead, the programme is now confronting the death of a teenager whose final season had only just begun.