Lewis Hamilton publicly acknowledged his relationship with Kim Kardashian for the first time in Monaco on Sunday 7 June, telling reporters at the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix that the reality star supports him 'every day' as she watched the Formula One driver take second place for Ferrari.

For context, speculation over Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian's romance has swirled since February, when reports first linked the seven-time world champion and the Kardashians star. The pair have been photographed together repeatedly since then, including at Super Bowl LX and on a recent trip to Tokyo, but both had largely dodged questions, leaving fans to piece together their relationship from glimpses on social media and the odd grainy paddock shot.

In Monaco, Hamilton finally decided to give a little. Speaking in an interview shared on the Formula 1 Info YouTube channel, the 41-year-old said it meant a lot that Kardashian, 45, had joined him trackside in Monte Carlo, where she attended both qualifying and race day alongside her sister Khloé Kardashian. Hamilton described the weekend as an 'incredible turnout' from the people in his life.

'It's amazing to have her come this weekend and have the support,' he said, before widening the lens to those closest to him. 'With my friends, incredible turnout, just overall, the people. It's amazing to have good people around you and good people supporting you, and she does that for me every day.'

Read more Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Romance Confirmed? Inside Intimate Instagram Post That Has Fans Convinced Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Romance Confirmed? Inside Intimate Instagram Post That Has Fans Convinced

Lewis Hamilton Puts Private Life On The Grid

The news came after months of the couple moving in near-silence through some of the loudest events on the celebrity calendar. In February, columnist Rob Shuter claimed in his Naughty But Nice Substack that Kardashian's four children with ex-husband Kanye West had already met Hamilton and 'like him,' according to an unnamed source. In March, Hamilton was seen in Tokyo with Kardashian and her son Saint in a clip later shared on X. None of that was formally confirmed at the time. Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

Then, last week, Kardashian quietly posted a carousel on Instagram showing her and Hamilton riding Citi Bikes in New York City, captioned simply 'lately.' No names, no declarations, just images of them weaving through Manhattan. It was the sort of soft-launch content that tends to precede something more explicit. Monaco, it seems, was that moment.

Kim Kardashian in Gucci posing in front of Lewis Hamilton Ferrari garage pic.twitter.com/Tyn6LJMjYx — Ky💖 (@Khydaily) June 7, 2026

From the paddock to the podium, the cameras tracked them. After Hamilton secured P2 for Ferrari, he was seen blowing a kiss from the rostrum towards Kardashian in the crowd, according to a video posted on Formula 1's official Instagram account. Later, they shared a hug and a kiss on the cheek in the paddock. For a driver who has historically guarded his private life almost as tightly as his braking points into Sainte Devote, it was unusually open.

Neither Ferrari nor representatives for Kardashian issued formal statements about the relationship, and there is still no official label beyond Hamilton referring to her as someone who supports him daily. People Magazine noted that the Monaco soundbite marked a departure from Hamilton's previous stance, as he had previously shrugged off questions about their connection even after the two attended the Super Bowl halftime show together.

Fans Split Over Lewis Hamilton And Kim Kardashian Pairing

In case you missed it, the public reaction to the Hamilton–Kardashian pairing has been as noisy as a V6 engine on full throttle. Under clips and photos circulating on social media, fans weighed in with a mix of enthusiasm, scepticism and the sort of wild theorising that inevitably follows any Kardashian-adjacent storyline.

'To be honest, they look nice together. Plus they both look happy so that's good,' one user, michellesaq, wrote, capturing a fairly common sentiment among those just happy to see Hamilton smiling off-track. Another fan, stephbasham8, added: 'I love this for @kimkardashian & @lewishamilton. I wish them both love and happiness.'

Kim Kardashian at Monaco after Lewis Hamilton took P2 pic.twitter.com/u3KqPus1Xo — Ky💖 (@Khydaily) June 7, 2026

Others were less convinced. One commenter, chennai384, dismissed the relationship as 'pure marketing', suggesting both understood PR so well that a bond over brand-building was hardly surprising. Another, posting as @goldgooner, was blunter: 'The whole thing about him and Kim doesn't make any sense to me... what's the play here?'

There was also the inevitable snark about Hamilton's kiss from the podium and his appearance in photos, as well as tongue-in-cheek references to long-running paddock lore. 'I thought his mum was the good luck charm?' one account, thesecond_seat, joked, nodding to Hamilton's close relationship with his mother, Carmen Larbalestier, who has often been credited by fans as his personal talisman.

Still, supportive voices dominated much of the chatter. 'I love seeing people in love. Congratulations to Lewis on winning the second place trophy in Monaco,' wrote Joelyn4520, while another user admitted, 'I screamed so hard I dropped my phone lol.'

The moment Lewis Hamilton gently moved Kim Kardashian to a different spot so he could get a clear view.

What a way to treat a mother of four. pic.twitter.com/Kw3uFMZJcF — Agent Big Wiz (@MachalaaAgent) June 7, 2026

For Hamilton, whose career has been defined by finely calibrated risk, the decision to speak publicly about Kim Kardashian at all feels like a small but notable shift. The on-track project is clear enough: deliver results for Ferrari. Off-track, he now seems willing to admit that someone very famous is in his corner while he does it. Whether the rest of us ever get more than brief, carefully curated glimpses into that reality is another matter entirely.