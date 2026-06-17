Lionel Messi delivered another defining moment in football history with a hat-trick at the beginning of Argentina's FIFA World Cup title defence. On 16 June, Messi led the defending champions in a commanding 3-0 victory over Algeria in Kansas City.

The Argentina captain scored all three goals on his landmark 200th international appearance. The performance not only secured three points for the reigning champions but also saw Messi draw level with Germany legend Miroslav Klose as the leading goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history with 16 goals.

Read more How Old Is Lionel Messi? Inside His Legendary Career as He Chases One Final World Cup Chapter How Old Is Lionel Messi? Inside His Legendary Career as He Chases One Final World Cup Chapter

An Animal on the Pitch

Messi opened the scoring in the 17th minute with a powerful strike from distance. He doubled Argentina's advantage shortly after the restart before completing his hat-trick in the 76th minute, sparking celebrations among a crowd packed with Argentina supporters.

The match carried extra significance for Messi. It marked his 200th appearance for Argentina and came exactly 20 years after his first World Cup appearance in 2006. He also became the first player in history to feature at six separate World Cups.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni struggled to find words after witnessing another memorable display from his captain.

'Speechless. He has been doing this for 20 years; we have to enjoy him for what he transmits to the entire world, it's incredible. We are going to fight match after match,' Scaloni said.

Midfielder Rodrigo De Paul praised Messi's enduring hunger and enjoyment of the game.

'He is an animal,' De Paul said. 'What makes me happiest is that I feel he is truly enjoying it; he no longer feels that heavy burden he carried for so long. I think he's enjoying it, and now he is completely focused on helping us.'

All three of Leo Messi's goals in his first career FIFA World Cup hat trick pic.twitter.com/jb05ZWMrVU — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 17, 2026

Praise from Algeria's Coach

Messi proved that his performance was worthy of praise across the board. Even Algeria manager Vladimir Petkovic joined the chorus of admiration following the defeat.

'Class is permanent, because we're not talking about any old player here, we're talking about a footballer who has won the Ballon d'Or seven or eight times in his career,' Petkovic told reporters after the match.

At 38 years old and just days away from his 39th birthday, Messi became the oldest player ever to score a World Cup hat-trick. The feat eclipsed the previous record held by long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who was 33 when he scored three times against Spain at the 2018 tournament.

Answering the Doubters

Questions had surrounded Messi's decision to continue playing international football after leading Argentina to World Cup glory in 2022. Any lingering doubts were emphatically answered with his latest display of brilliance on the pitch.

Far from being a ceremonial figure in the squad, Messi remains the driving force behind Argentina's ambitions. His movement, creativity and finishing proved too much for Algeria, while his leadership set the tone for a side chasing a fourth World Cup title.

Messi now stands level with Klose atop the World Cup scoring charts and has at least two more group-stage matches to move clear of the German record holder. Argentina's next test comes against Austria, where the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will have another opportunity to claim the record outright and add yet another chapter to an already unparalleled career.