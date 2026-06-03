The upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup continues to generate significant global interest long before the scheduled opening fixture. However, recent discussions surrounding the international football tournament have shifted away from tactical team preparations and squarely towards the highly anticipated official soundtrack.

YouTube content creator IShowSpeed recently released a football-themed track titled 'Champions.' This new tune really took off online, racking up what many are calling an 'absolute global smash,' and grabbing loads of attention from fans across various digital platforms. The governing body of international football has now confirmed the inclusion of this viral hit on their official music compilation.

How IShowSpeed Secured His Official 2026 FIFA World Cup Album Spot

The online personality received a direct message on Instagram from FIFA regarding the status of his latest musical release. Representatives bypassed traditional industry channels to deliver the confirmation personally directly to the digital creator.

The communication from the football authority was definitive regarding the track's future. The message stated, 'We heard it. We liked it. It's on the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album,' confirming his addition to the project.

Upon receiving the news, the YouTube star documented his immediate reaction for his large online audience. He jumped onto his bed while shouting, subsequently performing his sporting idol's iconic celebration, 'Siuuu.'

During his broadcast, the creator expressed his disbelief about the professional milestone. He excitedly told his viewers, 'It's on the World Cup album. It's official. Let's go,' before dancing to the stadium anthem.

🚨| BREAKING: FIFA World Cup’s official X account messaged Speed, confirming that his World Cup song “Champions” has been listed on the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Album 🤯🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/PFI368agNj — Speedy HQ (@IShowSpeedHQ) June 3, 2026

Analysing the Viral Success of the Football Anthem Video

Prior to the official endorsement from FIFA, impressive viewership metrics were already achieved by 'Champions.' The visual accompaniment accumulated over 11 million views on YouTube within days following its initial publication online.

The video production took place in Miami, featuring a large-scale set designed to replicate a professional sporting stadium. The music video is packed with national flags and bright throws of coloured powder, really showing off some fantastic Ghanaian cultural vibes throughout the whole thing.

Keeping up his well-known support for the Portuguese captain, the creator proudly rocks a Cristiano Ronaldo shirt. This wardrobe choice feels as authentic and heartfelt as a scene out of Ted Lasso, and it totally aligns with how much of a massive fan he has always been.

As for the song itself, it is far from your typical, over-produced corporate anthem. Instead, it hits you with fast-paced lyrics shouting out the competing nations, all layered over a heavy drum beat that is engineered perfectly to hype up a massive stadium crowd.

Joining Global Superstars on the Prestigious 2026 FIFA World Cup Soundtrack

Landing a spot on this new release puts our favourite internet personality right up there with some serious music industry heavyweights. Right now, the official soundtrack boasts 18 unique tracks, giving us a really brilliant mix of international genres and exciting collaborations.

We are talking about sharing the tracklist with seasoned performers and absolute legends like Shakira, Burna Boy, and The Rolling Stones. The compilation also includes some massive global acts like Daddy Yankee, Stormzy, and Major Lazer.

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Seeing a social media star land a gig on such an exclusive roster just goes to show how much marketing has changed these days. It is a really fresh approach as the international tournament gears up to welcome 48 teams to North America.

With the expanded format, all eyes are going to be on the games when the matches kick off on 11 June 2026. For the fans, seeing internet culture crash into traditional sports broadcasting like this is an 'incredible milestone.' It is going to be huge for the creator's career to hear an independent release blasting through massive international stadiums.

This finalised tracklist stands as absolute proof of how much modern sports entertainment and the way fans get involved have truly evolved.