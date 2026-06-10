The New World screwworm outbreak has officially crossed onto American soil, turning a significant livestock health emergency into a volatile political flashpoint. Since the first detection in Texas on 3 June 2026, the parasitic fly, which infests the living tissue of warm-blooded animals, has become the subject of intense debate in Washington. Trump administration officials are publicly linking the resurgence of the pest to what they characterise as lax enforcement under previous immigration policies, while opponents argue that federal funding cuts have left the country's animal agriculture biosecurity dangerously exposed.

The parasite, which was considered eradicated in the United States since 1966, works by laying eggs in wounds, where the hatching larvae feed on living flesh. The Texas screwworm cases and a confirmed detection in New Mexico have sent shockwaves through the US cattle industry, a sector already bracing for the economic fallout of potential quarantines and increased veterinary costs.

Trump's agriculture secretary laid the blame for the outbreak on the Biden administration, despite it being more than 17 months since Biden's term ended.



https://t.co/y0w7JGumnj — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) June 8, 2026

Screwworm Returns After Decades Of Eradication

The screwworm had been eliminated from the United States since the 1960s through coordinated agricultural and veterinary efforts, most notably the sterile insect technique. That program involved breeding sterile male flies and releasing them into affected regions to interrupt reproduction cycles.

For decades, the approach worked. The US and its partners maintained a containment barrier deep in Central America, largely supported by continuous sterile fly releases and geographic barriers such as the Darién Gap.

However, in recent years, that barrier has weakened. By 2022, reports indicated the parasite was pushing northward from South America, eventually reaching Panama and, by 2024, Mexico, according to agricultural monitoring cited in federal discussions.

Growing Concern For The Beef And Cattle Industry Impact

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The impact of the beef and cattle industry has become a central concern, especially as confirmed infections emerge in the United States. Authorities have reported five cases so far, including infected calves and a goat in Texas, along with a case involving a dog in New Mexico's Lea County.

Even a small number of infections raises alarm in ranching states, where a larger outbreak could threaten livestock supply chains and increase costs across the food system.

Experts cited in the reporting have noted that once screwworm enters new territory, its spread can accelerate quickly, particularly when infected animals are transported over long distances.

Trump Administration Response To Screwworm And Political Fallout

The Trump administration's response to screwworm has included renewed containment efforts, expanded monitoring, and renewed emphasis on border controls affecting livestock movement.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins has been one of the most vocal figures linking the outbreak to prior immigration policy, arguing in public statements that increased movement at the southern border contributed to the parasite's northward spread.

In a CNBC 'Squawk Box' interview, Rollins pointed to migration and cross-border movement patterns as key factors in how the parasite advanced through Mexico toward the United States.

The administration also named cattleman John Bellinger as a senior adviser for New World Screwworm Preparedness, signalling an effort to coordinate industry and federal response strategies more closely.

Biden Immigration Policy Blame Fuels Political Divide

Claims tied to Biden's immigration policy blame have become a dominant political narrative among some Republican officials.

Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas publicly suggested that migrants crossing from Central America may have carried the parasite into new regions, linking the outbreak to broader border security concerns.

On the other side, Democrats have pushed back, arguing that federal workforce reductions and funding cuts under the Trump administration weakened surveillance and response capacity.

Rep. Shri Thanedar of Michigan and Democratic National Committee spokesperson Kendall Witmer have both pointed to reductions within USDA monitoring programs, including the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, as factors that may have slowed early detection and containment.

Sterile Fly Control Program Under Pressure

The long-standing sterile fly control program remains the primary scientific tool for combating screwworm outbreaks.

Experts, including entomologist Maxwell Scott of North Carolina State University and entomologist Sonja Swiger of Texas A&M University, have emphasised that while the technique still works, capacity limitations and strain effectiveness issues may have reduced its impact in recent years.

Swiger noted that movement of infected livestock, rather than natural insect travel, is likely accelerating the spread across regions.

Livestock Parasite Outbreak Raises Urgency Across Agencies

The broader livestock parasite outbreak has triggered renewed coordination between federal agencies, state veterinarians, and ranching groups.

Historical containment depended heavily on geographic barriers and consistent sterile fly releases south of the US border. However, once the insect breached established containment zones, its movement became more difficult to control.

Experts warn that restoring control to previous eradication levels will not be quick or simple; it will demand sustained funding, a massive scale-up in sterile fly production, and far stronger cross-border surveillance systems across multiple countries. Without that coordinated effort, they caution, the New World screwworm outbreak could continue advancing unchecked, turning what is now a contained warning into a far more costly agricultural and biosecurity crisis.

With the appointment of Bellinger, the Trump administration aims to tighten coordination between federal agencies and private producers. Yet as the parasite continues to move, experts maintain that restoring control will require more than rhetoric alone. It will demand sustained funding, a significant increase in sterile fly production, and rigorous cross-border cooperation that transcends partisan divides. Without a unified strategy, the threat to American livestock remains a persistent and growing reality.