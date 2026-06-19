A false on-air announcement about Lionel Messi's father has turned into one of the biggest media controversies of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with fans accusing an Argentine presenter of showing 'disrespect' to the football icon and his family during a sensitive time.

Florencia Peña, a well-known actress and TV host, sparked outrage on 18 June after claiming live on streaming show El Show del Verano that Jorge Messi had died.

The statement came just hours after Argentina's 3-0 win over Algeria, where Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick and appeared emotional after the match. Within minutes, social media exploded as viewers questioned the report, which was later proven false.

False Death Announcement Sparks Immediate Backlash

The controversy began when Peña received information through her earpiece during the live broadcast.

'I don't want to break bad news, but Messi's father just died,' she told viewers, adding that the football star would have to leave the World Cup.

The claim quickly spread online, fuelled by existing rumours surrounding Jorge Messi's health. Lionel Messi had spoken after Argentina's victory about experiencing 'difficult, complicated days,' prompting speculation among fans.

However, the report had not been verified before it was aired.

About eight minutes later, Peña corrected herself on air and admitted the information was unconfirmed. She later issued a public apology, saying she had made a mistake and never intended to cause harm.

Messi Family Moves Quickly to End Rumors

The Messi family soon released an official statement confirming that Jorge Messi was alive and receiving medical treatment for an undisclosed health condition.

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The statement said he was 'recovering and progressing favourably' and asked the public and media to show 'responsibility, prudence and humanity' while respecting the family's privacy.

Reports indicated that Jorge Messi's wife, Celia, stayed by his side during treatment, while family friends suggested he would return home soon.

The clarification ended the death rumours but did little to calm public anger toward the broadcaster.

Fans Condemn Coverage During World Cup Campaign

Messi supporters flooded social media with criticism, accusing Peña and the programme of prioritising sensationalism over basic fact-checking.

Many described the incident as a 'papelón' — an Argentine term for a major embarrassment — while others argued that spreading unverified information about a family health crisis crossed a line.

The backlash was amplified because the incident unfolded during Argentina's World Cup campaign, with fans viewing it as an unnecessary distraction for the national team's captain.

Career Fallout Hits Florencia Peña

The consequences were swift.

Luzu TV founder Nicolás Occhiato publicly condemned the error, reportedly describing it as unacceptable. The channel later announced internal changes and said those responsible for the incident would no longer be part of the production.

Pido perdón a la familia Messi por el momento espantoso que imagino que están viviendo. Estoy muy avergonzada de haber sido el vehículo para este dolor.



Tengo que aclarar que esta falsa información me fue brindada en medio del vivo como chequeada por cucaracha por la producción... — Florencia Peña (@Flor_de_P) June 18, 2026

Peña subsequently stepped away from the show, while producer Magali Abramovich – who was widely blamed online for passing along the rumour – was also reportedly removed.

The presenter later issued an emotional public apology, taking responsibility for her role in spreading the false report. 'I apologise to the Messi family for the awful moment I imagine they are going through. I am deeply ashamed to have been the vehicle for this pain,' Peña said.

She added that the information had been passed to her during the live broadcast and was presented as verified by the show's production team. 'I must clarify that this false information was provided to me during the live broadcast as verified by the production team of the show, and I trusted it.'

Florencia Peña está desgarrada y rota en llanto en el programa de Yanina Latorre:



"Dije eso del padre de Messi porque estaba boIudeando en el momento y quise ser empática con la familia. Lo juro por mis hijos"



PERDON, PERO NO ME CONMUEVE



LAM pic.twitter.com/fRD3O2rn14 — Señorita M0skigna Fan (@ladymoskigna) June 18, 2026

Despite that, Peña said she accepted responsibility for repeating the claim. 'Even so, I take responsibility for being part of the mistake, and that's why I decided to step aside and end my participation in Luzu. I apologize again from the heart; I was wrong.'

Although no legal action has been reported, the episode has become one of the most talked-about media blunders of the World Cup and a reminder of the importance of verification before breaking sensitive news.