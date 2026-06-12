Ilia Topuria has established himself as one of the biggest stars in MMA and is currently among the best fighters in the UFC. At only 29 years old, Topuria has already achieved what many fighters spend an entire career pursuing.

Undefeated, charismatic, and technically complete, he represents a new generation of UFC stars and continues to build a legacy that could place him among the greatest fighters in MMA history.

Quick Facts About Topuria

Born on 21 January 1997 in Halle, Germany, to Georgian parents, Topuria spent his early years in Georgia before moving to Spain as a teenager. Known by the nickname 'El Matador,' he competes in the UFC lightweight division and has built an undefeated professional record while becoming a champion in multiple weight classes.

Topuria began training in wrestling during childhood and later developed a strong background in Brazilian jiu-jitsu after relocating to Spain. His combination of elite grappling, powerful boxing, and finishing ability quickly made him one of Europe's most promising MMA prospects. After successful runs in regional promotions, he signed with the UFC in 2020 and immediately impressed fans and analysts with dominant performances.

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Rise To MMA Fame

Topuria's rise to fame accelerated through a series of high-profile victories. In February 2024, the Spaniard shocked the MMA world by knocking out former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski to capture the UFC Featherweight Championship. He then defended the title by stopping former champion Max Holloway in October 2024.

In 2025, Topuria vacated the featherweight belt to move up to lightweight, where he defeated Charles Oliveira by first-round knockout to win the UFC Lightweight Championship. These victories established him as one of the sport's elite fighters and the first Georgian and Spanish athlete to win a UFC title.

Personal Life and Background

Away from the octagon, Topuria is known for his strong family values and multicultural background. He speaks several languages, including Georgian, Spanish, and English. He is also a father of two children, a son named Hugo and a daughter, with his former partner Giorgina Uzcategui Badell.

In recent years, aspects of his personal life, including a highly publicised divorce, attracted significant media attention. Despite these challenges, 'El Matador' has emphasised staying focused on his family and professional career while continuing to compete at the highest level.

Headlining the UFC Event at the White House

A major milestone in Topuria's career is his scheduled appearance at the historic UFC event held on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. Organised as part of the UFC Freedom 250 celebration, the event is considered one of the most ambitious and symbolic spectacles in MMA history.

Topuria is set to headline the card in a lightweight title unification bout against Justin Gaethje. The unprecedented event has drawn worldwide attention due to its unique location and expected global audience, with UFC officials describing it as a landmark moment for the sport.

Topuria's fans are expecting to witness another sensational performance as he comes in with a flawless record of 17-0. A win over Gaethje would further solidify his status as one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time.