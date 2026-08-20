A former Ukrainian Catholic priest has been arrested in Florida and faces extradition to Pennsylvania after allegedly stealing over $740,000 (£542,000) from parishes, a fraternal order, and his own mother.

Gregory Allen Madeya, aged 69, was charged following an investigation into systematic fraud that stripped congregations of funds and saw his parent evicted from care facilities. Authorities allege the cleric funded personal luxuries, including a vehicle for his male roommate.

To recall, prosecutors revealed the misconduct began around 2018 when Madeya held power of attorney over his mother. Despite being responsible for her wellbeing while she was incapable of handling finances, he reportedly siphoned more than $230,000 (£168,000) from her accounts. That sustained drain left nursing home bills unpaid, resulting in her being thrown out of residential care. It is wild stuff to read about a son abandoning his parent in such a manner.

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Supposed Man of God Accused of Theft

State authorities claim the staggering fraud extended deep into the religious communities Madeya was appointed to shepherd. Parishioners at St. John the Baptist in McKeesport, St. Demetrius in Jeanette, and Assumption of the Mother of God in Latrobe gave money that never reached parish ledgers. Missing donations and church collection envelopes dumped straight into Madeya's rubbish formed the core evidence.

While his congregations struggled financially, Madeya is accused of fraudulently misappropriating $319,997.03 (£234,489.02) from multiple church-related entities alone. The charges also highlight a massive unpaid tax obligation of $248,663.43 (£182,216.83) stemming from the illicit financial gains over the years.

Missing Church Donations Funded a $35,400 Mustang

During the alleged theft period, the clergyman made several highly questionable purchases. He reportedly bought a 2018 Ford Mustang for roughly $35,400 (£25,900) and handed the sports car to a man who lived with him. It is certainly a mad way to spend money meant for charitable causes.

In another transaction, a local jeweller handed over more than $19,000 (£13,900) to Madeya for an authentic gold church chalice. The buyer genuinely believed the cash was destined to help rescue struggling parish finances, entirely unaware the funds were allegedly being pocketed by the former priest.

Mother Evicted Over the Missing $230K Funds

Court records outline the theft of over $230,000 (£168,000) from his mother, a vulnerable woman completely reliant on him for survival. 'It is unconscionable to see a supposed man of God exploiting not only the churches he served, but his own mother,' Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday stated.

Sunday noted that the defendant abused the trust of those around him, leaving victims to recover from mammoth losses. Madeya faces multiple counts including financial exploitation of a care-dependent person, unlawful taking, and access device fraud. He waits in Florida for transit back to Pennsylvania.

Extradition Looms For the Former Catholic Cleric

The Ukrainian Catholic Church Eparchy of St. Josaphat, which oversees the affected western Pennsylvania parishes, issued a response to Pittsburgh's Action News 4. Diocesan officials stated they were deeply saddened to inform the faithful of the criminal charges, confirming the priest was suspended on 8 February 2024.

Church leaders stated the eparchy has fully co-operated with the investigation and will continue to work alongside law enforcement. The eparchy pledged diligent efforts to recover the stolen funds, asking for prayers for all those harmed as the local community attempts to heal from the betrayal.