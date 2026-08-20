The money had already left a retirement account and reached a coin dealer in Centereach, Long Island. All that remained was for a 69-year-old man from Hauppauge to take delivery of about $466,000 (£344,000) in gold bars and pass them to the people he believed were federal agents. Suffolk County detectives reached the counter first.

The man did not report the scam. A fraud investigator at his bank did, after growing concerned about the size of the withdrawal and where the money was going, according to police. That call went to the Suffolk County Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit.

It started on Wednesday 12 August with a pop-up notification on his computer. He rang the number on the screen. The people who answered identified themselves as federal agents and told him his financial accounts were vulnerable. They instructed him to buy gold and send it to them for safekeeping. Investigators said he was told that following those instructions was the only way to stop the accounts being compromised. He drew the money from an Individual Retirement Account (IRA).

Detectives went to the coin store and interrupted the transaction before it completed. No arrests have been announced and the investigation continues.

Suffolk County police later told the radio station 1010 WINS that officers had acted on a tip and reached the shop in time. Once a purchase of that size goes through, the department said, identifying who is behind it becomes very difficult. It also warned that no police force, bank, or water company would ever tell someone to buy gold bars, either as a payment or to protect an account.

The Retirement Account Rules Behind the Gold Bar Scam Case

The purchase was stopped. The withdrawal that funded it was not, and under American tax law it is a taxable event.

Internal Revenue Service rules treat a distribution from an IRA as ordinary income for the year unless it is returned to an eligible retirement account within 60 days. At 69, the man is past the age at which the 10% early-withdrawal charge applies. The income tax remains.

Savers are allowed one indirect rollover between IRAs in any rolling 12-month period, counted across every account they hold, and the IRS has no authority to waive that limit. A missed deadline caused by illness or a bank error can be corrected by self-certification. A breach of the once-a-year rule cannot.

The department has not released the date of the withdrawal or indicated whether the money has been returned. If the funds left on 12 August, the 60-day period ends on 11 October.

What Federal Data Shows About the Gold Bar Scam

The FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center logged roughly 725 gold courier complaints in 2025, with reported losses of $311.8M (£230M). That works out at about $430,000 (£318,000) a case, which puts the Centereach order slightly above the national average for this particular scheme.

Complaints from Americans aged 60 and over rose 37% last year to 201,266, and their reported losses climbed 59% to $7.748B (£5.72B). The average was $38,500 (£28,400), although 12,444 of them lost more than $100,000 (£74,000). Losses to government impersonation, the category this scheme falls under, doubled to $413.2M (£305M) from $208.1M (£154M).

The Gold Bar Scam Law Suffolk Lawmakers Want

A local law before the county legislature would require precious metal dealers to display a warning sign at least 8½ by 11 inches in 22-point type. First-time purchases above $50,000 (£36,900) would be held for 48 hours, and staff would have to question buyers aged 60 and over about the source of their money.

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Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina said the notices were meant to 'alert them to the fact that these scams exist.' County Executive Ed Romaine has indicated he will sign the measure once it reaches his desk.

New York Attorney General Letitia James issued a consumer alert on gold bar scams on Friday 7 August, five days before the pop-up appeared on the Hauppauge man's screen.

Her office put NYPD investigations at more than 100 cases over two years, with losses above $100M (£74M). The alert stressed that government officials do not tell people to buy gold and hand it over.