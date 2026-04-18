Former Virginia lieutenant governor Justin Fairfax, who shot and killed his wife before taking his own life on Thursday morning, reportedly faced financial struggles in the years following sexual assault allegations that derailed his political career.

Fairfax had once been considered a rising figure in Democratic politics before multiple allegations of sexual assault surfaced during his time in office. He denied the claims, but the controversy effectively ended his trajectory. After leaving office in 2022, he attempted to rebuild professionally, launching a private legal practice from his home.

According to a friend cited by the New York Post, Fairfax 'couldn't find a job really after' the scandal. The struggle appears to have deepened over time. Financial records linked to his divorce show a sharp decline in income.

While his legal work reportedly brought in more than $400,000 (£316,000) in 2023, earnings fell to $11,000 (£8,700) in 2024, and by November 2025 he had recorded no income.

A Marriage With Financial Struggles

A friend said the former statewide officeholder, once positioned near the top of Virginia's political ladder, was reportedly unable to secure steady work or maintain a client base. Even those close to him appeared uncertain about how his practice was operating. 'I don't know who his clients were,' the source said.

That instability, according to the same account, placed increasing pressure on his personal life. His wife, Cerina Fairfax, was described as financially stable, with a career in dentistry and investments in property. The imbalance between their financial situations may have worsened existing marital problems.

'When he couldn't get clients, he couldn't get work, I think that's what started the downhill of the marriage itself,' the source said. There is, however, no official confirmation from investigators linking financial strain directly to the murder-suicide.

Murder-Suicide Raises Questions

Authorities in Fairfax County confirmed that police responded to the scene on Thursday morning, where Fairfax is alleged to have killed his wife before turning the gun on himself. No further official details on motive have been released.

The source, reacting to the news, described shock at the escalation. 'I was stunned,' they said. 'I knew that he had been having some difficulties, but I didn't think it was this serious. I never imagined he'd kill anybody.'

Police have not indicated whether further details will be released, and no additional official statements had been issued at the time of writing.

Sexual Assault Allegations That Ended Fairfax's Career

Fairfax faced sexual assault allegations in 2019, which he has consistently denied. The first claim emerged during his tenure in office, when a woman accused him of forcing her into oral sex in 2004 while they were both students at Duke University. Fairfax said the encounter was consensual and has maintained that position.

A second allegation surfaced shortly afterwards from another woman who said Fairfax sexually assaulted her in 2000 during the Democratic National Convention in Boston. She also alleged an earlier incident of non-consensual sexual contact.

Fairfax again denied the claims, saying the encounters described did not happen as alleged and suggesting they were politically motivated.

Both accusations triggered significant political fallout, although no criminal charges were filed. Law enforcement in the jurisdictions involved did not bring cases forward, and Fairfax remained in office but saw his national political prospects stall.

The allegations, which emerged during his time as Virginia's lieutenant governor, were never tested in court and did not result in criminal proceedings. No civil judgments, settlements or court rulings have been reported in relation to the claims. Instead, the controversy became a sustained political issue, with Fairfax and his supporters arguing that the allegations were unproven.