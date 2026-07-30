France has ordered the deportation of journalist Xenia Fedorova, who has been accused of spreading Russian propaganda. In 2017, shortly after his election, President Emmanuel Macron refused to acknowledge Fedorova as a journalist. Now, the country has ordered her to leave for amplifying Kremlin narratives.

The French Interior Ministry said that Fedorova's continued airtime serves to 'undermine the interests of the state' and her continued stay in the country 'constitutes a particularly senior and current threat to public order.' Fedorova is currently on house arrest and is ordered to report to a police station every day.

Who Is Xenia Fedorova?

Fedorova was the former head of RT France, the French arm of the Russian state-funded media organisation RT, formerly Russia Today. As president of the channel, Fedorova announced the closure of RT France in January 2023, after the European Union (EU) imposed sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

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Fedorova's media career did not end with RT France's closure. She has appeared as a regular commentator on outlets including CNews and Europe 1, both owned by French billionaire Vincent Bolloré. Fedorova was once labeled the protégé of Bolloré. She has also contributed to Le Journal du Dimanche.

Critics have accused her of consistently pushing Kremlin agenda in her work. On her Instagram account, she often posts her commentaries with captions discouraging France from alienating Russia.

Her expulsion order noted how Fedorova contributed to disinformation and 'manipulating public opinion' while 'undermining the confidence of European citizens, and particularly French citizens, in their institutions.'

Fighting To Stay in France

Reports indicate Fedorova has been living and working in France for the past 10 years and received a 10-year extension to stay in the country in 2024. This was negated by the deportation order issued on 29 July. Fedorova, through her lawyer, will file an immediate appeal.

'Xenia Fedorova is a journalist,' her lawyer, Emmanuel Piwnica, said. 'This decision is a serious infringement of the freedom of expression of a journalist who has always carried out her work in the most proper manner possible.' Critics, though, said that Fedorova often paints Russia as a peaceful country and labels Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as corrupt.

Online Reaction and Wider Context

On Reddit, many users welcomed the news and urged other members of the EU to do the same. Fedorova is reportedly already banned from entering Germany. One Reddit user said: 'Apparently she was already banned from Germany for the same reasons. I wonder if we could just kick her out of the Schengen area.'

Another replied: 'Chances are she will stay. (Vladimir) Putin's important people will make a call to other important people and they will negotiate a price, make a deal... People of that caliber have plethora of assets and trinkets that will make sure she will not drown.'

Fedorova has previously clashed with Macron, criticising him for denying access to his campaign headquarters in 2017. She has also accused the French president of war-mongering. Macron responded at the time: 'I have always had an exemplary relationship with foreign journalists—provided they are journalists. When media outlets spread defamatory falsehoods, they are no longer journalists. They are instruments of influence.'