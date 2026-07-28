US diplomats staged a walkout at the UN Security Council in New York on Monday after France publicly compared Washington's human rights record to that of authoritarian states, highlighting a sharp rift between Donald Trump's administration and key European allies.

The protest followed a 43–nation vote in Geneva in which the United States opposed renewing UN human rights chief Volker Türk's mandate, aligning with Russia, North Korea, Nicaragua and Mali in a small group of 'no' votes.

The diplomatic row erupted last week in Geneva when the United States voted against renewing Türk's mandate as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, joining Russia, North Korea, Nicaragua and Mali in the small group of 'no' votes.

The UN General Assembly still endorsed Türk for a further four‑year term by 144 votes to 10, with 13 abstentions, but the line‑up of opponents drew attention even before France responded publicly.

US-France UN Feud Ignited by Human Rights Chief Vote

The dispute intensified after France's UN mission in Geneva posted on X on Friday, criticising Washington for opposing Türk and grouping the United States with Moscow and Pyongyang.

'The US used to be a beacon of human rights. Not anymore. Today, it stands alongside North Korea, Nicaragua, Mali & Russia, isolated. And the world no longer listens to it,' the French mission wrote.

US ambassador Mike Waltz replied on X, accusing France of backing a rights chief who had been 'lecturing free, sovereign democracies like the United States, the UK, and Israel, while cozying up to the world's worst oppressors'. He did not specify which governments he believed Türk was 'cozying up' to.

Türk has publicly criticised a range of governments. The Austrian lawyer has condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, criticised Israel's conduct in Gaza and urged a 'massive rethink' of US immigration policy, citing issues of racial profiling and surveillance.

Under the post, the UN human rights chief is expected to call out abuses by member states, including powerful ones. Whether Washington still wants to fund that role is now uncertain.

On Friday, US ambassador Jeff Bartos told the General Assembly that Türk's reappointment would have 'consequences' for a UN system that he said 'tolerates procedural overreach, backroom deals, and the misuse of UN posts'.

He added: 'The United States will immediately reassess our engagement, participation, and funding', signalling that future US financial contributions are under review.

A rare diplomatic clash between the US and France has erupted at the UN Security Council. Washington walked out during a French speech after a dispute over the re-election of the UN human rights chief, sparking a public war of words between the allies. pic.twitter.com/UoscCp8Dar — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) July 28, 2026

Walkout Turns UN Dispute Into Public Confrontation

The US-France UN feud moved from social media to the Security Council chamber on Monday. As French ambassador Jérôme Bonnafont addressed an emergency session on Russia's war in Ukraine, the US delegation rose and walked out.

Deputy US ambassador Dan Negrea later told the council that France was showing 'moral outrage' and trying to lecture the world 'about every topic, including human rights'.

He said the United States had stood by France whenever its freedom was threatened and that Washington had tolerated French 'grandstanding' out of camaraderie and respect, 'but no more'.

Negrea added: 'it is the United States that remains the beacon of liberty for the world' and described France's criticism as 'politicized drivel'.

He said US diplomats would continue similar protests until Paris 'renounces their condescending and disrespectful rhetoric' and acts in a way 'commensurate with their seat on this council'.

Bonnafont did not directly address the walkout when he spoke again. He referred to the long‑standing relationship between the two countries, noting that France, which helped the United States win its independence, had taken part in the July 4 celebrations for America's 250th anniversary.

He called Türk 'a voice of conscience' whose first term had shown 'rigor and impartiality', and said France worked at the UN to preserve the organisation's independence and its ability to serve 'human rights and peace'.

At UN headquarters, officials declined to be drawn into the dispute. Deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq would not comment on the US walkout, saying only that the UN expected all member states to respect the General Assembly's decision on Türk's second term.

UN Clash Highlights Wider US-European Divide

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Behind the exchanges lies a broader split between Trump's Washington and several European capitals over the role of international institutions.

The Trump administration has already reduced funding for multiple UN agencies and withdrawn from several UN bodies, while questioning NATO commitments and criticising long‑standing allies.

The disagreement over Türk and the latest US-France UN feud fit into that wider pattern.

How far the current tensions extend will depend in part on whether the stated plans to 'reassess' US engagement result in specific changes to UN budget contributions. For diplomats in New York and Geneva, the financial decisions that follow will be closely watched.