When severe weather swept across Indiana, local communities expected their emergency warning systems to keep them safe. Instead, several tornado sirens fell silent just as severe storms approached. The sudden outage left residents searching for answers after a nearby data centre project accidentally severed the main power lines.

Work on a data centre inadvertently cut power to several emergency warning systems just before severe storms hit an Indiana county, sparking fierce backlash from residents over community safety and disaster preparedness.

Data Centre Cuts Power to Sirens

According to a viral video shared across Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and Instagram by independent journalist and lawyer Aaron Parnas, the incident took place in Greene County, Indiana. Citing coverage from local news outlet Linton News, he explained that crews constructing a data centre accidentally severed an electrical cable supplying power to multiple emergency warning systems.

Highlighting the unfortunate timing of the outage, Parnas said: 'Sometimes you really can't make this stuff up.'

Before the severe weather arrived, four of the county's tornado warning sirens were knocked out of service after the severed power line cut off their electricity, Parnas explained.

Although residents could still receive storm warnings via smartphones and other digital platforms, the outdoor sirens failed to sound as the dangerous weather approached, leaving anyone outside or away from their devices without an immediate warning.

'But actual tornado warning sirens that go off when you have a tornado nearby? Yeah, well, they weren't working for a period of time because of this data centre,' Parnas said.

Emergency management officials generally advise the public to rely on multiple alert systems, including mobile notifications and weather radios, during severe weather. Outdoor warning sirens are designed primarily to alert people who are outdoors rather than serve as the sole source of emergency warnings.

Read more Minnesota Water Systems Targeted in 'Coordinated Cyberattack' as FBI Joins Race To Contain Damage Minnesota Water Systems Targeted in 'Coordinated Cyberattack' as FBI Joins Race To Contain Damage

Residents Question Emergency Preparedness

The lack of backup power for the warning network sparked widespread anger throughout the community. Parnas highlighted local frustration over 'the fact that this data center was able to accidentally cut power to them', while also emphasising residents' disbelief that 'there's no backup generator for these sirens.'

Outage Sparks Calls for Better Safeguards

The outage has intensified scrutiny of large-scale construction projects that could jeopardise critical public infrastructure, particularly given how quickly severe weather can develop. Reporting on the same incident, The Nerd Stash noted a wave of online criticism, with community members describing the breakdown in emergency preparedness as entirely preventable.

No Injuries Reported Despite Outage

Although the sirens were out of service, no injuries were reported as a result of the outage. Mobile alerts and other digital notification systems continued to keep residents informed as the severe weather approached.

Nevertheless, the incident has reignited debate over the need for robust backup warning systems in areas regularly exposed to tornadoes and other severe weather events.

With major infrastructure projects continuing to expand across the United States, the disruption underscores the potential risks of construction work near critical public utilities without adequate safeguards in place.

Community members are now urging local authorities to review public safety protocols, with many calling for backup generators to be installed for outdoor warning sirens to help prevent similar incidents during future storms.