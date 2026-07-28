Carly Simon has revealed she has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease as she prepares to release Comes in Waves, her first album of original songs in 18 years.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, best known for the hit 'You're So Vain', shared details of her health journey while discussing her return to music and the reasons behind her reduced public appearances in recent years.

Simon revealed her diagnosis while reflecting on the challenges she has faced away from the spotlight.

The announcement comes ahead of the release of Comes in Waves on 14 August 2026, marking her first collection of original material since 2008's This Kind of Love.

Carly Simon Opens Up About Diagnosis

Simon said she was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease after experiencing mobility problems following hip and knee replacement surgery.

The singer explained that the diagnosis helped her understand some of the physical difficulties she had experienced in recent years.

Parkinson's disease is a progressive neurological condition that can affect movement, balance and coordination, although symptoms and progression vary between individuals.

Simon said she has been learning to manage the condition while continuing her creative work.

Her decision to speak publicly about Parkinson's disease comes after a period of keeping a lower profile, during which she focused on her health and personal life.

Separate Health Challenge

Simon also revealed she underwent treatment for basal cell carcinoma, a form of skin cancer, while spending less time in the public eye.

The condition was a separate health challenge from her Parkinson's diagnosis and came during a period when the singer was already dealing with changes to her mobility.

Her health issues contributed to her reduced public appearances, but Simon continued writing and developing new music behind the scenes.

That work eventually led to Comes in Waves, bringing her back to releasing original material after nearly two decades.

First Original Album Since 2008

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Comes in Waves will be released on 14 August 2026 and represents Simon's first album of original songs since This Kind of Love in 2008.

The album includes the single 'Howl', which was released ahead of the record and offers an early preview of her latest musical project.

Simon worked on the album with songwriter and producer David Spencer as she continued creating music during a period of major personal change.

The release marks her return to songwriting after an 18-year gap between albums of original material.

Carly Simon's Career and Music Legacy

Simon has built a career spanning more than five decades and remains one of the most recognised singer-songwriters in popular music.

She became a global name with 'You're So Vain,' which reached audiences worldwide after its release in 1972 and became one of her defining songs.

Her career has also included the James Bond theme 'Nobody Does It Better,' along with multiple honours including Grammy Awards.

Simon's Parkinson's disease revelation comes as she prepares to enter a new stage of her career with Comes in Waves, combining a major health disclosure with her return to original music.