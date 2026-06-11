David Harbour has said that a 'disagreement' with Millie Bobby Brown on the Stranger Things set and the backlash from subsequent bullying claims against him triggered a mental 'breakdown'.

Reports emerged earlier this year, around the time filming was due to begin on the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, that Brown had filed allegations of bullying and harassment against her co-star before production started.

News outlets carried the claims, which were never detailed publicly and have not been independently verified. The allegations landed just as Netflix's biggest sci‑fi franchise was preparing its farewell, turning what might once have been a private on‑set dispute into a global talking point.

David Harbour On Millie Bobby Brown And A 'Rupture-And-Repair' Moment

Harbour, 51, has long been associated with Brown through their on‑screen relationship as Jim Hopper and Eleven, a surrogate father‑daughter bond that became the emotional spine of Stranger Things.

The Netflix series, which premiered in 2016 and grew from a relatively low-key launch to a cultural phenomenon, followed Brown's telekinetic Eleven as she joined a group of boys in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, to battle creatures from another dimension. Over time, Eleven is adopted by Harbour's gruff but damaged police chief.

Speaking candidly in a new interview with Variety published on Wednesday, 10 June, Harbour sought to address the bullying narrative, pointing to the length and intensity of that working relationship.

'It's a show that went on for 10 years. We worked together for 10 years during her formative teenage years, playing father and daughter,' he said. 'I don't know if people have families and friends that you spend a lot of time with for 10 years, you occasionally get in arguments, disagreements.' That line is doing a lot of work. He is not denying tension; he is reframing it as something that happens in any close unit, whether that unit is a family or a cast. What is different here, he suggests, is the scale of the machine around them.

He described his connection with Millie Bobby Brown as being 'like family,' but argued that the scale of a hit like Stranger Things changes how ordinary conflict is perceived and handled.

'In families, it's OK because you're just in a disagreement and then you come back together. The problem with a billion-dollar show is that there's just hundreds of people who want to get involved,' Harbour said.

He characterised what happened between them as 'a simple rupture-and-repair thing', a phrase that sounds more like therapy than Hollywood gossip. According to Harbour, once outsiders were removed from the conversation, the two actors were able to resolve things directly.

'Once we cleared everybody out of the way and talked to each other, we're fine,' he said. 'Everyone nowadays is very scared of talking about things. People are very scared of being human. It's unfortunate, because I don't know how to navigate this weird media world. But it was completely normal, and we adore each other and always have.'

Bullying Claims, Social Media Pile-On And Harbour's 'Breakdown'

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Where Harbour is far more definitive is on the impact the affair had on his mental health and public image.

He told Variety that he skipped celebrations for the Stranger Things finale in December 2025 after experiencing what he bluntly called a 'breakdown.'

In a world that reacts to headlines in seconds, the combination of a beloved co-star, bullying allegations and the emotional stakes of a final season is combustible.

Harbour did not go into detail about the precise nature of the backlash he faced, but made it clear that the psychological toll was severe.

'I do suffer from some confusing stuff — it's confusing as h—' he said, referring to his bipolar diagnosis. 'I think a lot of people have a friend or a brother or a co-worker that deals with mental health stuff, and they're probably pretty confused when that person gets depressed or gets manic or has an episode.'

That admission lands differently from the usual celebrity boilerplate about 'struggles.' Harbour is effectively telling fans that the version of him they see in red-carpet photos and marketing gloss is only part of the story, and that a reputational storm like this can push someone already living with bipolar disorder to breaking point.

Harbour's phrase 'hundreds of people who want to get involved' is not just hyperbole; it is an acknowledgement that big‑budget television is an ecosystem, and any perceived fault line attracts attention.

Millie Bobby Brown's View Of David Harbour And Their Time On Set

Millie Bobby Brown, 22, responded to Harbour's comments in a statement to the same outlet, and her remarks largely back up his portrayal of a complicated but ultimately supportive working dynamic.

'Obviously I changed so much from Season 1 to Season 5, and David was there through all of it,' the Damsel star wrote in an email. 'Over time, our relationship became much more collaborative creatively. When you work with someone for that many years, we could really push each other emotionally in scenes.'

Her focus is on the craft rather than the controversy. If there were darker moments on set, Brown is not airing them here. Instead, she speaks of gratitude, which, in the context of months of rumour, reads as a deliberate counterweight.

'Even though the series has ended, there's still a lot of gratitude. Getting to share that experience with him for so many years is something I'll always remember and value.'

In the absence of any formal findings or detailed complaints, the public is left with this: two leads from a global hit acknowledging friction, asserting affection, and one of them laying bare how vicious the spotlight can feel when a private argument is rebranded as bullying in front of millions. Nothing beyond these statements and earlier reports has been formally confirmed, so all claims about alleged bullying should be treated with a grain of salt until more concrete evidence emerges.