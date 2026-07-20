Fifteen years is a long time to wait for anything, be it a bus, a verdict or a wedding invitation. It is an especially long time to wait for a book.

Yet that is precisely the position 'A Song of Ice and Fire' fans find themselves in. Next month, George R.R. Martin steps in front of thousands of them at once, and 'The Winds of Winter' is about to come up whether he likes it or not.

Fifteen Years and Counting: Why Fans Are Out of Sympathy

Martin is scheduled to appear at LAcon V, the 84th World Science Fiction Convention, running from 27 to 31 August. No dedicated 'Winds of Winter' panel has been announced, and it might be better for everyone if one never is unless it comes with an announcement that the book is actually finished.

Still, given the timing, the subject is almost certain to surface. Martin's convention appearance lands just over two months after 'The Winds of Winter' passed one of publishing's more sobering milestones.

As of 21 June, the wait since 'A Dance with Dragons' has officially outlasted the entire gap between 'A Game of Thrones' and the fifth book. The first novel arrived on 1 August 1996, while 'A Dance with Dragons' followed on 12 July 2011, a stretch of 5,458 days punctuated by three other instalments in the series. Fans have now waited even longer than that for the next chapter, with nothing to show for it.

'ASOIAF' Fans Turn on Martin as Criticism Intensifies

Patience, it seems, has a limit, and much of Martin's readership has reached it. Discourse on X has laid bare a growing rift between the 77-year-old author and the fandom that made him famous.

One user argued that Martin's age warranted some understanding, given how much he still owes readers. The response was blunt. 'Well, don't because he's had decades to write those books,' one person replied, while another pointed out that Martin was younger than 67 when he first promised to finish the book.

Critics have grown weary of Martin's other ventures, including television spin-offs and a new stage play, arguing his focus belongs on 'The Winds of Winter' and its planned successor, 'A Dream of Spring.' Martin has previously acknowledged that if he dies before finishing the manuscript, he does not intend for anyone else to complete it.

The Odds of Finishing 'TWOW' Are Now Below 50%

Read more 'ASOIAF' Fans Have No Sympathy Toward George RR Martin Amid 15-Year Delay of 'The Winds of Winter' 'ASOIAF' Fans Have No Sympathy Toward George RR Martin Amid 15-Year Delay of 'The Winds of Winter'

Frustration is not the only thing stacking up against Martin. A prediction market tracking the book's fate now puts the probability of 'The Winds of Winter' being published within his lifetime below 50%, having slipped below the halfway mark for the first time in July 2025 and stayed there since.

Martin himself has admitted the writing has become harder, not easier. 'The actual writing [is getting] harder,' he said in a January interview. 'I'm rewriting. I'm struggling. Maybe I'm overoptimistic about how quickly I can write these things.'

Whether Martin's convention appearance yields a genuine update or another round of vague reassurance remains to be seen. Fans, many of whom now show little sympathy, are watching closely, aware that the publication odds are no longer in their favour.