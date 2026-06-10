NASA has officially introduced the four astronauts selected for the Artemis III mission, marking a major step in the agency's effort to return humans to the Moon and build a lasting presence in deep space.

But who are the members of the crew set for this mission? Meet the four men who could help shape the world's future.

NASA Unveils Artemis III Crew For Pivotal 2027 Mission

The crew, announced on 9 June, 2026, includes veteran NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik as commander, European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano as pilot, and NASA astronauts Frank Rubio and Andre Douglas as mission specialists. The mission is currently scheduled for 2027.

Unlike earlier expectations of a direct lunar landing, Artemis III will instead focus on high-level orbital operations and systems testing involving the Orion spacecraft and next-generation commercial lunar landers developed by SpaceX and Blue Origin.

Who Are The Artemis III Astronauts?

Bresnik, a former US Marine Corps colonel, brings extensive flight experience from both Space Shuttle missions and long-duration ISS deployments. As commander, he will oversee mission operations and crew safety during complex orbital procedures.

Parmitano, an Italian Air Force colonel and veteran astronaut, will serve as pilot. His selection underscores NASA's growing collaboration with the European Space Agency, which has contributed key systems to the Orion spacecraft and lunar mission architecture.

Introducing Artemis III.



Four astronauts. Three launches. Two dockings. One splashdown.



In 2027, the Artemis III mission will practice docking the Orion spacecraft with two lunar landers in low Earth orbit — the capability we need to return humanity to the Moon’s surface. pic.twitter.com/8uhMUxuuWX — NASA (@NASA) June 9, 2026

Frank Rubio, who holds the record for the longest single spaceflight by an American astronaut at 371 days aboard the International Space Station, returns as a mission specialist. His endurance experience is expected to be critical for long-duration deep-space mission planning.

Andre Douglas, a NASA astronaut selected in 2021, will be making his first trip to space. A former engineer and test specialist, Douglas has supported Artemis development programmes and spacecraft systems testing before his flight assignment.

Read more What Is the Artemis III Mission? NASA Names Four-Person Crew to Test SpaceX and Blue Origin's Commercial Lunar Landers What Is the Artemis III Mission? NASA Names Four-Person Crew to Test SpaceX and Blue Origin's Commercial Lunar Landers

NASA officials emphasised that Artemis III will serve as a critical demonstration mission, focusing on docking procedures between Orion and commercial lunar landers in low Earth orbit. These tests will validate systems needed for future lunar surface missions.

Commercial Partners And The Road To The Moon

The mission also highlights NASA's increasing reliance on commercial space partners. SpaceX's Starship Human Landing System and Blue Origin's Blue Moon lander remain central to NASA's long-term lunar strategy, although both programs are still undergoing development and testing.

With Artemis II already completing a crewed lunar flyby, NASA is now focused on ensuring Artemis III provides the technical foundation for sustained lunar exploration.

For Bresnik, Parmitano, Rubio, and Douglas, the mission represents a defining step in humanity's return to deep space exploration and a pathway toward future Mars missions.