The US military strikes alleged drug boats, which have likely killed 'individuals who are not involved in narcotrafficking.' Senator Tim Kaine told the White House on Monday, following 'a careful review' of classified information that he's been privy to. 'They are murder victims,' the Virginia Democrat wrote in a letter to President Donald Trump.

The senator sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee and points to classified information shared with Congress about the strikes and targets of the 'Operation Southern Spear' campaign.

Encouraging Review of 'Operation Southern Spear'

The US military has killed at least 221 people and destroyed at least 67 vessels in the 'Operation Southern Spear' campaign, which began in September 2025. The Trump administration has told Congress that the United States is in an 'armed conflict' against drug cartels, labeling those killed as 'unlawful combatants' and claiming the ability to engage in lethal strikes without judicial review due to classified Justice Department findings.

Senator Kaine believes his review of the classified documents has led him to believe 'the United States is engaged in violent and fatal attacks against people far beyond' the parameters of the classified legal documents. 'A careful review of the available evidence suggests that the United States has killed individuals who are not involved in narcotrafficking.'

Urging The President to Examine Conflict Circumstances

US Southern Command, the headquarters overseeing the campaign, has insisted that the mission allows the military to fight the cartels before 'their violence and poison' reach the country.

The US Senator has written to the White House, pointing out that the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has noted that the operation by the US military has not affected the flow of drugs into the country.

'Adding to the deep concern over these illegal killings is the fact, recently confirmed by the Drug Enforcement Administration, that Operation Southern Spear has had no effect on the flow of illegal drugs into the United States,' Kaine states in his letter to the President.

There is little information known about the people killed in the boat strikes, adding to the doubt that the Trump administration's insistence that every ship attacked is a 'narco-terrorist' or affiliated with drug trafficking, and a combatant in a non-international armed conflict.

The people 'murdered' by this operation would be innocent of any crime that is punishable by death in the US criminal justice system; some victims do appear to be innocent of any wrongdoing. Others could be involved in drug trafficking, but only as low-level, non-violent, small-time, or part-time operators.

The Trump administration seems to be erasing the innocent victims to portray an image of strength by eliminating people it deems to be menacing 'terrorists.'

Will the Boat Strikes Be Successful?

It is difficult to tell whether the Trump administration's boat strikes campaign proves to be necessary or part of an unaccountable exercise of lethal military force. The current U.S. administration has chosen to weaponize fears of illegal drugs and violent crimes as a lawless campaign of violence.

Read more US Killed 221 in Drug Boat Strikes Despite Officials Not Always Knowing Who Was On Board US Killed 221 in Drug Boat Strikes Despite Officials Not Always Knowing Who Was On Board

These boat strikes have caused sever harm to families and loved ones of those killed; to the long-term goals of US drug policy and counter-organised crime policy; to relations with key partner nations; and to the international credibility of the United States' commitment to laws.

Moreover, it has also caused impact to domestic and international certainty that lethal US actions are assigned with properly vetted intelligence and information; as well as to the credibility of the US Congress's ability and willingness to carry out its constitutional oversight responsibilities.