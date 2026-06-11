A Mexican volunteer organisation dedicated to locating missing people has launched a targeted search for Nancy Guthrie after a confidential tip-off. The 84-year-old mother of 'Today' show host Savannah Guthrie was reportedly buried in an unmarked grave near the border city of Nogales.

This development shifts the focus of the investigation more than 70 miles south of her home in Tucson, Arizona. Guthrie vanished from her residence in the early hours of 1 February, and law enforcement authorities have been searching for answers ever since.

The Confidential Tip Directing Crews To The Mariposa Region

Ramona Guadalupe Ayala Ortiz, who leads the search collective Buscando Corazones Nogales, confirmed the receipt of crucial information on Wednesday. As per the New York Post, an unidentified caller contacted the organisation with specific geographical details regarding the missing octogenarian. The caller alleged that the American woman had been transported across the international boundary.

According to Ayala Ortiz, the anonymous source provided precise landmarks to guide the volunteer crews. 'We received an anonymous call telling us that the woman's [Guthrie's] remains were in the Mariposa area — in a grave over a stream,' she told the news outlet El Imparcial.

Read more Unidentified Body Pulled From Arizona Pond: Could It Bring Answers for Nancy Guthrie? Unidentified Body Pulled From Arizona Pond: Could It Bring Answers for Nancy Guthrie?

Deepening The Search In A Notorious Nogales Sector

The specified search zone is located north‑west of Nogales and is locally referred to as Mariposa, which translates to butterfly in English. This rugged terrain is already well known to the search organisation due to previous discoveries made there. Volunteers regularly monitor this landscape for signs of clandestine burial sites.

Earlier this year, the collective conducted excavations in the same general vicinity and unearthed 25 unmarked graves. Acting on the recent telephone call, the volunteers pushed deeper into the Mariposa sector than they had during their prior operations. They methodically surveyed the natural landscape near the specified water source.

Despite their efforts and the specific coordinates provided by the informant, the initial search for the missing Arizona resident yielded no results. The excavation teams scoured the area over the stream but came up empty‑handed during this first attempt. The landscape in this particular sector of Sonora remains challenging to navigate.

UPDATE: A shocking and possibly heartbreaking development in the Nancy Guthrie abduction case took a dark turn after an anonymous tipster claimed her body is buried just south of the U.S.-Mexico border. Link below for details. (📸: MEGA/ABC)https://t.co/UXdLSkRnLM pic.twitter.com/bp5TZh6Uzk — Radar Online (@radar_online) June 11, 2026

Ongoing Cross-Border Cooperation And Security Measures

The search operation required logistical support due to the risks of working in remote border regions. The Sonora State Commission for the Search of Missing Persons provided assistance to the civilian volunteers. Their involvement underscores the seriousness with which Mexican officials are treating the cross‑border inquiry.

To help protect those taking part, both municipal and state officials deployed armed security forces to the active site. This measure allowed the volunteers to focus on combing the landscape for any signs of disturbed earth.

Even with the initial setback, the collective remains determined to uncover the truth. Ayala Ortiz confirmed that the participating groups plan to conduct future search operations in the area to find Guthrie and other missing individuals.

NEW: In Nancy Guthrie case, the Pima County Sheriff statement on an anonymous tip reportedly provided to a group in Mexico https://t.co/LiB4znqsJJ — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) June 11, 2026

Stalled Investigation Following The 1 February Abduction

The disappearance of the prominent family member continues to puzzle law enforcement agencies on both sides of the border. Authorities believe she was taken from her property in the Catalina Foothills during the early morning hours.

Despite the public interest generated by the case, police have not announced any arrests in connection with the suspected abduction. The official police investigation into her disappearance remains active.

Rather than lacking clues, investigators are analysing a substantial amount of physical and digital evidence, including bloodstains confirmed by DNA to be Guthrie's, doorbell camera footage of a masked individual and alleged ransom notes.

Until the search teams make a discovery or forensic laboratories conclude their scientific protocols, the unresolved questions surrounding the incident remain. The authorities and volunteers continue to explore every available avenue, reflecting ongoing efforts to bring resolution to the international investigation.