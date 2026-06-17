Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has taken another turn in Tucson, Arizona, after a video posted online appeared to show lights on inside her Catalina Foothills home in the early hours of the morning, prompting renewed speculation about her daughter Annie Guthrie and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni.

The footage, shared by Lauren Serpa and reshared on social media, has not been verified by authorities, and there is no evidence linking the couple to the case.

Nancy And The Latest Video Claims

The news came after online attention around the case had already been building for days, with social media users closely watching every scrap of footage, every driveway sighting and every scrap of movement around the property. Serpa, who maintains Guthrie's memorial outside the house, said she filmed the grainy video when she drove past around 4 a.m., and that small detail was enough to set off a familiar burst of wild internet theorising.

🚨 Early Morning Activity Raises Questions

a bright light was seen coming from Nancy Guthrie’s home around 4:00 AM today , illuminating the surrounding area before dawn. What could have caused it? Video from @serpaphotog Facebook pic.twitter.com/HjpIb0cRod — marktheshark943 (@marktheshark943) June 15, 2026

Some users claimed the lights meant Annie and Tommaso may have been staying at the home in Guthrie's absence. Others pushed the speculation further, suggesting without evidence that the pair somehow arranged the 84-year-old's kidnapping in an attempt to take over the property. That accusation remains unverified, and no official statement has supported it.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has not said anything publicly about the lights, and investigators have not confirmed that anyone was inside the house at the time the footage was recorded. For now, that matters more than the online noise. The internet can be mad about a blurry clip, but a blurry clip is still a blurry clip.

Annie Guthrie And Tommaso Cioni Under Scrutiny

To recall, Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni have faced relentless scrutiny since Nancy disappeared, largely because they were reportedly the last people to see her before she vanished. According to the reporting provided, Guthrie went to dinner at the couple's home on the evening of 31 January 2026, and Tommaso later dropped her back at her home around 10 p.m. A few hours later, she was allegedly kidnapped from the house.

That sequence has been pored over online for months, but the crucial point has not changed. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has said the family members are not considered suspects, despite the constant social media chatter trying to turn them into villains anyway. That distinction gets lost in the scroll, and it is a s** shame because official suspicion and internet suspicion are not the same thing.

"Nancy Guthrie Mystery Deepens as ‘Lights On’ Sighting Sparks Speculation About Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni" - Front Page Detectives #SmartNews https://t.co/vAyn4uxGFG — 🕊️ In§pire Life 🕊️ (@Beauty4Ashes_1) June 17, 2026

A separate wave of speculation had already started after users compared Tommaso to a masked man seen tampering with Guthrie's Ring camera. That theory was fed by a photo of Tommaso tending to his plants, which some online users claimed resembled the figure caught on camera. Again, there is no evidence tying Annie or Tommaso to the crime.

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Case Still Hinges On Evidence

What investigators say they are actually relying on is evidence, not internet sleuthing. The latest reporting says detectives are using DNA evidence in an effort to identify the person who kidnapped Guthrie, and that remains the path that could matter in court rather than on X or Facebook.

The broader investigation has also been complicated by the frenzy around Guthrie's home, where livestreamers and other online watchers have spent hours filming the property from the street.

Recent complaints from neighbours, and warnings from the Pima County Sheriff's Department, have added another layer of tension to an already grim case. Some YouTubers have even been arrested after nuisance and obstruction complaints, which tells you how quickly a missing-persons case can drift into something stranger and uglier than anyone intended.

Authorities have not confirmed the latest lights-on theory, and the clip itself does not answer the central question of what happened to Guthrie. It does, however, show how thin the line has become between fact and fantasy in this case, where every flicker in a window seems to trigger a fresh round of accusation.

In the absence of hard evidence, the story remains what it has been for weeks, a missing 84-year-old woman, a family under scrutiny, and a lot of online stuff that may mean very little in the end.