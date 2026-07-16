Archaeologist Darius Arya used Tom Hiddleston's 'Pompeii: Out of Time' Reddit AMA on Thursday, 16 July, to warn fellow storytellers that they must 'never talk down to people' when bringing ancient history to life. Speaking directly to fans from a red carpet premiere, he set out the challenges of making complex research resonate with a global audience.

The live discussion tackled how academics can balance accuracy with accessibility. Arya explained that professionals must pull viewers in by feeding their imagination and telling a story they can relate to.

The r/AskHistorians session accompanied the launch of Pompeii: Out of Time with Tom Hiddleston. The National Geographic programme investigates the final hours of the Roman city before Mount Vesuvius erupted.

Hiddleston previously stated that visiting the archaeological site compresses the 2,000 years between the tragedy and the present day. This production features a team of historians, geologists and disaster experts guiding the narrative.

Finding The Line Between Facts And Entertainment

During the digital event, a user asked the consulting experts about the challenges of crafting a popular history presentation for a wide audience. Arya responded via video, arguing that a historian's primary goal should be to convey their interest and let that passion come through on screen.

The archaeologist stressed the importance of considering a wider audience that extends beyond technical peers.

He suggested that experts must address everyone who might not have studied the subject. By presenting a story that people can relate to, educators can bridge the gap between academic texts and engaging television.

Hiddleston's Role As Curious Outsider

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During the online discussion, a fan asked Hiddleston how being a comparative layman helped or hindered his role as a presenter.

In his introduction, Hiddleston described his lifelong fascination with Classical Antiquity, viewing it as the foundation and cornerstone of Western and European culture.

The presenter argued that studying the past remains essential for understanding who society is today. The actor framed the ancient ruins not as a dead site, but as a gateway for an ongoing conversation.

The forum prompted questions regarding travel advice for those hoping to visit the ruins of Herculaneum and Pompeii. The production crew fielded these inquiries from the premiere location.

When addressing how academics should present to the public, Arya stressed the importance of knowing the audience. He requested that educators avoid condescension, explicitly asking that experts never talk down to people.

A New Model For History On Screen

The format of this AMA highlights a shift in how educational programming connects with viewers. By pairing a National Geographic documentary with a live, interactive forum on Reddit, the production team links academic research with public curiosity.

This dual approach allows audiences to passively watch the atmospheric narrative of Pompeii: Out of Time while actively participating in the historical discussion. It gives fans direct access to experts like Arya and presenters like Hiddleston.

Engaging the public in real time reinforces the idea that ancient history is not merely a collection of static dates and ruined structures. Instead, as this digital red carpet event shows, it is presented as an ongoing dialogue that aims to reach contemporary audiences.