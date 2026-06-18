An afternoon by the water nearly turned tragic when a young child suddenly slipped beneath the surface at a community swimming pool. Acting on instinct, a quick-thinking federal agent sprang into action to rescue the boy before it was too late.

Thanks to his specialised emergency training, what could have been a devastating nightmare was transformed into a powerful story of survival.

An ICE officer jumped into a Florida swimming pool without hesitation after spotting a child drowning, a heroic rescue that took place as the agency continues to face backlash and demonstrations outside immigration detention centres.

ICE Officer Leaps Into Action at Public Pool

Gregory Simmonds was spending time at a Pasco County public pool on Florida's Gulf Coast when a small, unresponsive child drifting in the water caught his eye.

Security cameras captured the moment he glanced over before diving straight into the deep end, fully clothed, to pull the youngster to safety. Carrying the child back to the poolside, he successfully revived him on the deck.

Our heroic @ICEgov officers truly are the BEST OF THE BEST.



Thank you to Officer Simmonds for jumping into action to save this 6-year-old child from drowning. https://t.co/J1xIElinuy — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 17, 2026

Serving in ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations office in Tampa, Simmonds performed chest compressions and rescue breaths until the youngster regained consciousness. According to the agency, local police expect the child to make a full recovery.

Child Revived After Emergency CPR

'This officer swiftly sprung to action and delivered life-saving medical care to this 6-year-old who drowned,' said Acting Assistant DHS Secretary Lauren Bis.

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'Our agents truly are the best of the best. They put their lives on the line to arrest the worst of the worst. Instead of demonizing ICE law enforcement, sanctuary politicians should be thanking them for removing criminals from their communities.'

'Due to his quick thinking, decisive actions and willingness to place himself into action during a critical incident, the child survived and is expected to make a full recovery,' said Corporal J. Leathers of the Pasco County, Florida, Sheriff's Office.

'His actions directly contributed to saving the life of the child and reflect exceptional courage and selflessness.'

Praise Comes Amid Growing Criticism of ICE

This life-saving rescue highlights a broader trend of DHS personnel stepping up during unexpected crises.

Just this past March, an officer assigned to the Transportation Security Administration at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Howard Beach, New York, intervened to save a one-year-old baby suffering a sudden health crisis.

Other DHS Personnel Have Carried Out Similar Rescues

When a father's cries echoed through the terminal, the agent 'sprang into action and saved [their] life', according to Sen. Markwayne Mullin, who added: 'Despite the endless smears and lies told about them by sanctuary politicians and the media, our ICE officers show up every day to protect the Homeland and their fellow Americans.'

A four-year-old child who lost consciousness after drowning in a hotel pool was saved during another off-duty rescue back in February.

After officers spent several minutes performing CPR, paramedics and local police arrived to rush the youngster to a nearby hospital. The child ultimately came round as a direct result of the team's rapid intervention and immediate medical aid.