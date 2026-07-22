A resurfaced 2022 video featuring social media influencer Emilie Kiser has ignited intense online debate after users connected the footage to the tragic drowning death of her three-year-old son, Trigg, in May 2025.

The re-emergence of the clip has drawn sharp criticism and debate over parental oversight, online scrutiny, and residential pool safety standards.

The Resurfaced Gym Video

The resurfaced video shows Kiser recounting an incident in which she briefly forgot to collect Trigg from a gym childcare centre after becoming distracted while leaving with friends.

In the 2022 clip, Kiser explained that she had dropped Trigg off before her workout and became engrossed in conversations with two friends as she walked to her car.

'I literally just walked out of the gym acting like Trigg wasn't even there with me,' Kiser said, adding that she realised her mistake almost immediately before driving away.

'Good thing I noticed pretty much right away,' she added.

Resurfaced Clip Fuels Online Discussion

The video's resurgence prompted renewed discussion on social media following the fatal 2025 drowning of Trigg.

While some users reflected on the dangers of momentary distraction and the importance of child safety, others revisited reports surrounding the family's backyard pool and questioned whether additional safeguards should have been in place.

One commenter wrote, 'Here's a quick rundown of where you went wrong. No pool fence.'

Another, who said they lived in the same area, added: 'It's literal city code here. They should have gotten massive fines and been charged with reckless endangerment for taking it down.'

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Others discussed how accidental child drownings are typically handled by authorities.

One user asked, 'Is it "normal" for a child to die under these circumstances and there be no significant consequences for the parents? It seems crazy to me that no one is in jail.'

Another responded that such cases are often assessed individually, writing: 'Accidental drownings are usually treated as such, accidents. Parents aren't usually prosecuted because authorities generally recognise it was an accident and losing your child is punishment enough.'

What Happened?

The resurfaced video circulated a year after the Kiser family suffered a devastating loss. Three-year-old Trigg Kiser died in May 2025 after an accidental drowning at the family's home in Chandler, Arizona.

Police records released following the incident stated that the toddler wandered at the family's unsecured backyard swimming pool while under the care of his father, Brady Kiser. Emergency responders rushed Trigg to the hospital, where he died several days later.

The case drew widespread public attention, with the circumstances surrounding the drowning becoming the subject of extensive media coverage and online discussion.

Reflection and Moving Forward

Speaking on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast a year after the tragedy, Kiser recalled the phone call that changed her family's life.

'I got a phone call from my husband that our son, Trigg, had fallen in the pool and that he wasn't breathing. Our whole world fell apart,' she said.

'There is no way to describe to someone what it's like losing a child. We did not think we would make it through that,' she added.

Kiser has since said her focus is on healing with her family and setting healthier boundaries around social media.

She also announced that she is expecting another child, describing the pregnancy as a source of hope as her family continues to navigate life after loss.