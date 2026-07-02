A businessman cannot recover more than £850,000 he spent on his grandson's luxury home and lavish wedding after a High Court judge ruled the money was given as gifts rather than loans. The ruling highlights how courts distinguish between informal family support and legally binding financial arrangements.

The High Court ruling ends a family dispute between Robert Stokes, the 90-year-old owner of Stokes Tiles, and his grandson, Sebastian Stokes. Robert asked the court to order Sebastian to repay hundreds of thousands of pounds used to fund a £1 million home and an extravagant wedding, but the judge found there was no legally enforceable agreement requiring repayment. The case drew attention because it examined when financial support between family members can legally be treated as a loan.

Read more 'I Was Emotionally Vulnerable': Parent Borrowed £3,000 From Student Recovering From a Coma, Refuses to Repay 'I Was Emotionally Vulnerable': Parent Borrowed £3,000 From Student Recovering From a Coma, Refuses to Repay

Robert Stokes Said the Payments Were Loans

The dispute centered on a six-bedroom property in Sheffield's affluent Dore area and a luxury wedding at Grantley Hall in North Yorkshire. Robert Stokes told the High Court he provided about £850,000 between 2020 and 2022 as loans, believing the money would be repaid after the property was sold.

The payments included more than £720,000 towards the home, £25,000 paid directly to the wedding venue and more than £10,000 for flowers. Robert later said he felt misled after discovering Sebastian intended to keep the property as a long-term family home rather than sell it. He argued the house payments and wedding expenses should therefore be repaid.

Why the High Court Rejected the Claim

The case ultimately turned on one question: could Robert Stokes prove Sebastian had agreed to repay the money?

Sebastian Stokes denied any repayment agreement existed, maintaining the money had always been intended as financial support from his grandfather. His legal team argued the payments reflected their close relationship at the time and said wider family tensions contributed to the dispute after that relationship broke down.

In his judgment, High Court Judge Richard Carter found there was no evidence of either a written or verbal agreement requiring Sebastian to repay the money. Without proof of a legally enforceable loan, the judge concluded the payments were gifts made willingly during a close family relationship.

Judge Carter also rejected Robert's claim that the Sheffield property had been purchased solely as a short-term investment. Instead, the evidence showed it was intended to serve as Sebastian's family home. Applying the same reasoning to the wedding costs, the judge found nothing to indicate Robert expected reimbursement when he contributed to the celebration.

Family Rift Ended in Court

Evidence heard during the trial showed Sebastian Stokes had left a banking career to join Stokes Tiles, where he was once viewed as Robert Stokes' likely successor.

Their relationship later deteriorated, prompting Robert to sue in an attempt to recover the money. In dismissing the claim, the High Court ruled Sebastian has no legal obligation to repay the more than £850,000 spent on his home and wedding. The judgment reinforces an important legal principle: without clear evidence that repayment was agreed, substantial financial support between family members may be treated as a gift rather than a loan.