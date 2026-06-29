Metallica's latest stop on their UK tour has left more than ringing ears in Cardiff, after the band quietly donated £20,000 to Cardiff Foodbank to help restock its near‑empty shelves.

The legendary heavy metal group is being praised by fans and locals after the gift, made through its All Within My Hands Foundation, which the charity says will fund thousands of meals for people struggling with food insecurity.

Metallica Fans Hail £20,000 Lifeline For Cardiff Foodbank

Metallica donated through its All Within My Hands Foundation, and the contribution is expected to fund around 9,000 meals for people struggling with food insecurity. The donation came after the charity revealed its warehouse shelves were running dangerously low, prompting an urgent public appeal.

For many fans, the gesture reflects the values Metallica has championed for years. Across social media, supporters described the donation as proof that the band continues to make a difference long after the final encore.

'That's pretty awesome. Hope the local community benefits big time from that donation after such a successful show,' one fan wrote. 'Huge respect to Metallica for giving back after their show. Actions like these can have a real impact on people who need it most,' another commented.

Metallica’s All Within My Hands foundation donating £20,000 to Cardiff Foodbank after their sell-out Principality Stadium gig is a solid move. That’s enough to buy roughly 9,000 meals and restock shelves that had gone worryingly empty.The foodbank had just appealed for help after… — Jeffcoly | ZarGates (@Jeffcoly) June 29, 2026

Many supporters said the donation reminded them why Metallica remains one of rock's most respected bands, not just for its music, but for its willingness to help communities wherever it tours.

While reactions varied in wording, the overall sentiment was one of admiration for a band that continues to pair global success with philanthropy.

Cardiff Foodbank Reveals Impact Of Metallica's Gift

The donation came at a critical moment. Rachel Biggs, chief executive of Cardiff Foodbank, said the charity initially thought the email from Metallica's foundation might be too good to be true.

'We had an email saying, "This isn't a scam, please get in touch with the foundation",' she recalled. 'They said, "We are going to donate £20,000 to you." It's an incredible amount of money which will make such a difference and replenish our empty shelves.'

The charity supports around 20,000 people each year, but donations of food have reportedly fallen by 27% compared with last year as continuing cost‑of‑living pressures affect both donors and families in need. Biggs said the money will allow the foodbank to place bulk food orders while also drawing wider public attention to its work.

Fans have also praised Metallica for encouraging community action rather than simply writing a cheque. Biggs said the band's involvement has helped mobilise supporters and raise awareness of the charity's needs, giving Cardiff Foodbank hope that the increased visibility will inspire further donations throughout the year.

The donation forms part of Metallica's charitable mission through the All Within My Hands Foundation, which has funded hunger relief, workforce education and disaster assistance around the world since its launch in 2017.

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A UK Tour Built Around Giving Back

The Cardiff donation is one of several community initiatives linked to Metallica's current UK tour, with the band also partnering with NHS Blood and Transplant to encourage blood donations.

For many fans, the Cardiff contribution is a reminder that a band's legacy is measured by more than album sales or sold‑out stadiums. In a time when celebrity philanthropy is often viewed with scepticism, Metallica's support has resonated because it addressed an immediate and publicly acknowledged need.