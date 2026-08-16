Ian Machado Garry is already plotting his return to the Octagon after going five hard rounds in his first Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) world title bout, pushing pound‑for‑pound No 1 Islam Makhachev to a unanimous decision at UFC 330 in Philadelphia.

The 28‑year‑old Irish welterweight went the distance with the dominant champion in a gruelling five‑round contest, suffering only the second defeat of his professional career.

UFC 330 a Defining Test for His Career

Heading into the headline bout at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Garry faced the difficult task of beating Makhachev, who was defending his welterweight crown whilst hunting for a historic 17th consecutive UFC victory.

Garry was immediately introduced to the champion in the opening round as Makhachev imposed his trademark wrestling, racking up top control and even catching Garry with a flush head kick out of the clinch that caused him to stumble in the second round. Where many expected the Dublin native to fade under the Dagestani's grappling, Garry showed grit and strong defensive scrambles.

In the middle frames, Garry worked his way back into the contest by using his reach and out‑striking the champion with jabs and kickboxing combinations that appeared to tire Makhachev.

Even though Makhachev ultimately secured victory on the judges' scorecards (49‑46, 49‑46, 48‑47) on a crucial takedown and ground control in the final round, Garry showed he belongs among the UFC's leading welterweights.

'I believed in my heart and in my soul I was better than him tonight,' Garry said in his post‑fight interview. 'He won. I have no complaints, no excuses. I'm 28 years of age, I have a decade in this sport. I'm as bulletproof as I could ever be.'

Garry Targets High‑Profile Welterweight Return

Read more Dana White Claims Ian Machado Garry Could Have Won at UFC 330 With an 'Ounce of Killer Instinct' Dana White Claims Ian Machado Garry Could Have Won at UFC 330 With an 'Ounce of Killer Instinct'

Rather than dwelling on the result, Garry is eager to re‑enter the welterweight division.

Having taken limited visible damage despite the 25‑minute pace, 'The Future' is aiming for a high‑profile comeback bout before the year ends to put himself back in line for another shot at the title.

The UFC's welterweight division roster presents several options for the Irish contender:

Shavkat Rakhmonov: A possible showdown between two of the division's most dynamic young talents would offer a route back to a main contender spot.

Colby Covington or Kamaru Usman: Taking on a former champion and experienced veteran would allow Garry to raise his profile.

Belal Muhammad: The former champion would be a useful stepping stone if he wants a rematch with Islam due to Muhammad's proven wrestling skills.

The Road Ahead for 'The Future'

Garry referenced former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski as an example of bouncing back from a setback on a major stage. With youth on his side and five rounds of championship experience now behind him, the Dubliner remains convinced that his long‑term aim is to become a UFC champion.

His display against Makhachev suggested Garry has the striking and stamina to compete at the highest level. MMA fans can expect the Irishman to return to the Octagon before long as he looks to work his way back into title contention.