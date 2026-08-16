Islam Makhachev retained his UFC welterweight title at UFC 330 with a unanimous decision win over Ian Machado Garry, in a five-round main event framed as a clash between Makhachev's muscle‑focused preparation and Garry's strict vegan diet.

The Dagestani champion, long known for relentless wrestling and top pressure, came in visibly bulked up after adding 5kg for the fight. Garry, by contrast, relied on his reach, precise striking and plant‑based regime that he says underpins his endurance and recovery.

Breaking Down the UFC 330 Main Event

Round 1 & 2: Makhachev imposed his game early, closing the distance and landing a head kick in the second round that dropped Garry. The champion followed up with ground control and heavy strikes, showing clear power in clinches and on the mat.

Round 3: Garry rallied, using low kicks, oblique kicks and jabs to win the round on all scorecards. His stamina allowed him to cope with the damage and pressure from the earlier rounds and push Makhachev backwards for spells.

Round 4: Momentum shifted repeatedly as both fighters had success. Garry landed more strikes, but Makhachev's grappling and clinch work limited the Irishman's ability to build on those moments.

Round 5: With the result still in the balance, Makhachev secured key takedowns and top control, using his physical strength and conditioning to keep Garry on the canvas and dominate the final round, which secured the unanimous decision.

Muscle Versus Vegan Endurance

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The bout highlighted the contrast between the fighters' approaches to diet and preparation and sparked debate about whether added muscle and strength can outweigh a plant‑based focus on endurance.

Makhachev's Muscle Advantage: Makhachev gained 5kg for this fight and appeared noticeably more muscular at the weigh‑in.

His build helped him absorb shots and maintain control in grappling exchanges, areas in which he has long excelled. Even when marked up, he was able to hold position and manage the tempo of the contest.

Garry's Vegan Resilience: Despite the defeat, Garry's ability to recover between rounds and force Makhachev into later‑round exchanges underlined the conditioning he attributes to his vegan diet. His cardio remained strong and he took rounds from a reigning champion widely regarded as one of the leading fighters in the welterweight division.

Historical Significance of Makhachev's Win

Record-Breaking Win: Makhachev's victory was his 17th consecutive UFC win, breaking Anderson Silva's long‑standing streak. This run places him alongside the most successful fighters in UFC history.

Welterweight Success: Having moved up from lightweight, Makhachev has now defended his title in the welterweight division and strengthened his claim to be the organisation's leading pound‑for‑pound fighter.

What Comes Next for Makhachev and Garry?

Makhachev's latest title defence sets up potential super‑fights and further championship bouts. His blend of striking, wrestling and physical strength continues to define his style against elite opposition.

For Garry, the loss comes at 28 in the early stages of his career. His performance against Makhachev suggests he remains in contention for future title opportunities if he can build on the experience and refine his game.

UFC 330 was presented as a meeting of contrasting preparations as well as skill sets. Makhachev's added size and strength proved decisive on the scorecards against Garry's volume and conditioning, and the questions it raised about diet and performance are likely to remain part of the wider discussion in mixed martial arts.