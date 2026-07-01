A wildfire in northern Greece has killed two people and forced around 4,000 residents to evacuate from a village near Thessaloniki after strong winds drove flames through forest and low vegetation.

The fire broke out on Tuesday near Derveni in the Oreokastro municipality before spreading rapidly towards the village of Liti, about 15 kilometres north-west of Thessaloniki. Emergency alerts ordered residents to leave the village as firefighters deployed more than 100 personnel, aircraft and helicopters to prevent the blaze from reaching additional homes. By Wednesday morning, officials said the main fire front had been brought under control, although crews remained at the scene to tackle flare-ups.

Authorities said the blaze was one of 48 agricultural and forest fires reported across Greece within a 24-hour period. Much of the region had already been placed under a Category 3 high wildfire risk warning because of dry conditions, strong winds and exceptionally dry vegetation. The cause of the wildfire

Two Bodies Found

Firefighters discovered the body of a 66-year-old man outside his home on the edge of a forested area near Liti while responding to the fire. Search teams later discovered a second body inside the family's house. Although formal identification is still pending, fire officials believe it is the couple's 12-year-old son, who had initially been reported missing.

A 40-year-old woman, identified as the man's wife and the boy's mother, was rescued with burn injuries and taken to Ippokrateio Hospital in Thessaloniki. Hospital officials said her injuries were serious but not considered life-threatening.

Authorities said the cause of the wildfire remains under investigation and have not indicated whether the fire was started accidentally or deliberately.

Thousands Evacuated as Fire Spread

Emergency alerts were issued through Greece's 112 warning system as the fire intensified on Tuesday afternoon. Residents were first told to remain on standby before a second alert ordered the evacuation of Liti, directing people to the village sports ground.

Around 4,000 residents were evacuated from Liti as the fire spread towards nearby woodland and residential areas. Greek public broadcaster ERT reported that a small number of properties were damaged, although officials have not released a full assessment.

Firefighters struggle to contain deadly Greek wildfire



Over 100 firefighters are working to extinguish a fire near Thessaloniki which has claimed a life.



Read more: https://t.co/DdlwLGMz1P pic.twitter.com/YDCLoIHPNS — Raw feed news (@Rawfeednews) June 30, 2026

Καίγεται και η Ολλανδία…

Βίντεο

Φλόγες ξεριζώνουν ακίνητα σε όλη την Ολλανδία μετά από κεραυνούς. pic.twitter.com/15fuaoiOvV — Αντώνης Νταλακογεώργος (@Adalakogeorgos) July 1, 2026

The Fire Service said 115 firefighters, supported by three specialised forest firefighting teams, 36 fire engines and volunteers, were deployed to tackle the blaze. Ten firefighting aircraft and three helicopters were also deployed for the operation before nightfall.

Authorities said Greece's National Coordination Centre for Operations and Crisis Management monitored the fire using drones equipped with optical and thermal cameras to help direct firefighting efforts.

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Greece Faces Continued Wildfire Risk

Firefighters continued tackling several other major wildfires across Greece on Wednesday after dozens of agricultural and forest fires were reported nationwide during the previous 24 hours.

Fire officials said 40 of the 48 fires were brought under control during their initial stages, while crews continued working at several larger incidents, including fires near Corinth and Delphi.

The Fire Service said local investigation units and officers from Greece's Arson Crimes Directorate were examining the causes of the major wildfires.

Wildfires are common in Greece during the summer, when prolonged periods of hot, dry weather can increase the risk of fast-moving blazes. Authorities urged residents in affected areas to remain alert, follow emergency warnings and comply with evacuation orders while high fire danger conditions continue.