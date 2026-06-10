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Victor Rivas is the 40-year-old Louisiana man who was bitten by an alligator after a dramatic swamp escape from police during a suspected drunk-driving stop in St Charles Parish. The incident, which took place on Sunday evening, has captured public interest following the release of bodycam video showing the attack.

Rivas, from Montz, was driving a Toyota Supra that had already been involved in a hit-and-run style crash earlier that day in Jefferson Parish, prompting initial warrants for careless operation.

The Traffic Stop That Sparked the Dramatic Chase

Louisiana State Police Troop B responded to reports of the Toyota Supra being driven recklessly on Interstate 10 near Bonnabel Boulevard in Jefferson Parish as reported by WDSU News. The vehicle struck a concrete barrier, blew out a tyre and continued moving into St Charles Parish.

Officers pulled Rivas over on the elevated portion of Interstate 310 and observed signs of impairment while speaking with him. As the DWI investigation began he fled on foot and jumped from the highway into the swamp below.

Troopers and St Charles Parish Sheriff's Office deputies began searching and soon spotted him walking along US Highway 61. When law enforcement approached Rivas fled a second time into another swampy area.

Rivas's Desperate Flight Into the Swamp and the Alligator Encounter

In the marshy terrain an alligator emerged from the water once Rivas entered the second swampy area attacking him and inflicting injuries to both arms. Both of Rivas' arms were injured in the attack. Despite his injuries, Rivas continued to run before he was apprehended with the use of drone technology.

Body-camera footage released by authorities captures the encounter from a distance with the reptile and Rivas thrashing around near the bank for approximately 30 seconds. Despite sustaining the wounds he continued to run from officers.

An Tiktok Post described the chaotic events stating 'A man wanted for reckless driving was attacked by an alligator while fleeing from police in Louisiana, authorities said. Victor Rivas, 40, suffered injuries to his arms during the attack but continued running before he was eventually arrested.'

@brutamerica A man who was stopped for DWI in Louisiana was attacked by an alligator after jumping into a nearby swamp while fleeing police. The man continued running after the attack, despite sustaining multiple injuries. He was then located by drone operators and was apprehended when he was exiting the swamp. "The alligator was not injured and has since returned to its regular patrol of the swamp," according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office. Authorities have issued the following reminder to residents: "Don't drive impaired, don't run from deputies, and definitely don't hide in Louisiana swamps. Wildlife may just be cooperating with law enforcement." #Alligator #Police #Chase #Louisiana #Suspect ♬ original sound - Brut. - Brut.

Alligator Attack Forces Hospital Visit and Multiple Charges

Following the alligator attack Rivas was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of the arm injuries before being booked into the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center. He has been charged with driving while intoxicated as a second offence and resisting an officer with additional warrants secured for hit-and-run and careless operation from the Jefferson Parish crash.

His bond was set at $17,500 (£13,024) as per NBC News. Louisiana State Police described the unusual episode noting 'An alligator joined the law enforcement team and tried to convince Rivas that surrendering was the better option' according to reports from the St Charles Parish Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office even shared an AI-generated image joking that the gator deserved deputy of the year honours.

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The bodycam video of the alligator encounter has circulated widely on social media offering a striking illustration of the hazards of such pursuits in Louisiana's swampy regions. As of Tuesday authorities confirmed Rivas remains in custody pending further proceedings in the case.