Donald Trump displayed a visibly swollen and bruised right hand during two public White House events this week, where the 80-year-old president also took time to brag that he is 'very good at flagpoles.'

The gnarly right hand of the president was on full display, with cosmetics doing their best to conceal the persistent bruising underneath.

The unusual appearance of his hand was first captured during a South Lawn address on Monday regarding the construction of a new presidential helipad.

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During this same appearance, he disclosed that the White House ballroom now features a heavy military component, noting that the newly renovated space will soon include bomb shelters.

He spoke for more than 20 minutes, taking extended detours to brag about his personal renovation skills.

The visible discolouration on his swollen hand, however, immediately drew attention away from his architectural updates and raised new questions about his daily medical routines.

White House Explains the Swollen Hand of Donald Trump

The White House revealed last July that the president suffers from chronic venous insufficiency. This common condition affects blood circulation, making it more difficult for blood to return to the heart from the lower extremities.

Swelling in the lower legs and ankles is one primary symptom he has frequently shown during public appearances over the last few years. Trump previously admitted to trying compression socks to manage these symptoms but ultimately abandoned them, opting instead to avoid sitting for extended periods whenever possible.

Official statements from the administration attribute the persistent bruising on his hand to a combination of frequent handshaking and a high dosage of daily aspirin.

While the White House did not immediately respond to a new request for comment this week, officials have previously defended his physical condition by highlighting his heavy schedule of public interaction.

Representatives claimed he is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands daily than any other president in history.

Medical guidelines generally suggest lower doses for daily cardiovascular maintenance, yet Trump has reportedly maintained a 325-milligram daily aspirin intake for the past 25 years.

He addressed this specific habit during a January interview with The Wall Street Journal, offering his personal reasoning for the heavy dosage.

'I am a little superstitious,' Trump told the publication. 'They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I do not want thick blood pouring through my heart. I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?'

To compensate, the president has previously admitted that he takes about 10 seconds to apply cosmetic make-up.

Trump's face is drooping dramatically and check out his discolored right hand pic.twitter.com/eN20VoXWr6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 19, 2026

Donald Trump Pivots From Helipads to White House Data Centres

This make-up application was starkly visible again on Wednesday when Reuters captured close-up images of his hand during a press conference in the Roosevelt Room.

Meeting with various cryptocurrency and financial executives, the president shifted his focus from his physical ailments to international relations and national infrastructure projects.

As he gestured while discussing digital currency frameworks and financial regulations, a layer of cosmetic make-up was visibly covering the bruised and discoloured skin on his hand.

He spent a portion of the meeting hyping his ongoing relationship with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, a leader he has reportedly been attempting to meet with once again. Furthermore, he indicated strong support for the development of new data centres.

This endorsement comes even as the power plants required to fuel artificial intelligence face nationwide blowback, largely due to their environmental footprint and negative consequences for local quality of life.

Earlier in the week, during Monday's South Lawn address, he dedicated much of his public speaking time to boasting about his personal renovation skills, including his self-proclaimed expertise with flagpoles, and his latest architectural initiatives.