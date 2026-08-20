An unexplained dark shape that appears to hover above the Martian landscape has sparked fresh speculation about extraterrestrial life after a resurfaced image from August 2023 circulated online this week.

The photograph, captured by NASA's Curiosity rover in Gale Crater, shows what independent researchers have described as a mysterious tripod-like object with a large black body perched atop two spindly legs.

The single frame from the Red Planet offers no definitive proof of a physical craft, prompting space agency officials to suggest it could simply be a camera artefact.

However, the mystery deepened when online observers noted that images taken of the same area less than a minute earlier showed an empty sky, fuelling speculation that the object had moved.

Curiosity Rover Anomalies Fuel Debate Over Tripod-Like Object

NASA and the White House have consistently maintained that no credible evidence of intelligent extraterrestrial life has ever been found.

The space agency has spent decades probing the Martian surface for microscopic organisms, with the Perseverance rover reportedly finding the clearest signs of ancient microbial life in a sample collected in July 2024, with the findings formally announced in September 2025. This breakthrough marked a crucial geological discovery, though it remains strictly separate from claims of advanced or intelligent entities roaming the planet.

Yet, visual anomalies captured by these advanced robotic explorers frequently prompt discussions on social media, forcing scientists to consider theories ranging from airborne dust to cosmic rays striking the image sensors.

The photograph in question was taken on August 20, 2023, at approximately 6.27pm Eastern Time. The panoramic shot reveals a dusty, rocky terrain typical of the lower slopes of Mount Sharp. In the far left corner of the frame, a distinct black figure stands out against the pale horizon.

Sol 3924: Right Navigation Camera

This image was taken by NAV_RIGHT_B onboard NASA's Mars rover Curiosity on Sol 3924 (2023-08-20T22:27:46.000Z)



Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltechhttps://t.co/2byubDQ039https://t.co/CnfCrodjcf pic.twitter.com/gog0FJEUVy — kari sivertzen (@KariSivertzen) August 12, 2026

The image was the final picture uploaded to the official agency website for that particular day. The next available photograph from Curiosity was taken nearly two hours later with the camera pointed in a different direction.

X user Kari Sivertzen recently reposted the image, drawing renewed attention to the visual anomaly. Explaining the upload, Sivertzen stated, 'Sometimes I spot things that catch my eye, and I share them here.'

The user added, 'I believe there is life on other planets, and since NASA has found potential traces of life on Mars, it's the perfect place to look.' The post quickly gathered traction, with other users analysing the dark shape against the barren backdrop.

Independent Mars researcher Jean Ward also examined the footage online, pointing out that the anomaly appeared to be interacting with the surface below. Sharing the image, Ward wrote, 'Jellyfish-shaped UFO/UAP Spotted on Mars.

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This one seems to be interacting with the surface. It also reminds me of a tripod-like object.' The observation prompted another individual to reply, 'One of the best Mars UFO photographs I've seen!'

Sceptics quickly countered these claims. Many observers argued that the dark shape standing in the distance was nothing more than corrupted pixels or a standard glitch in the digital transmission.

Space experts frequently refer to these everyday errors as camera artefacts, which occur when radiation or airborne dust interferes with the sensitive equipment aboard the rover.

Welcome to my channel! I'm exploring the thousands of photos from NASA's Mars rovers, Perseverance and Curiosity. Sometimes I spot things that catch my eye, and I share them here. I believe there is life on other planets, and since NASA has found potential traces of life on Mars,… — kari sivertzen (@KariSivertzen) June 8, 2026

A History of Unexplained Curiosity Rover Sightings

The August 2023 sighting is not an isolated incident for the ageing robotic explorer. A separate photograph taken on April 10, 2024, showed another dark shape seemingly suspended above distant peaks.

At the time, Curiosity was navigating rocky terrain near the Gediz Vallis ridge, an ancient channel formation that scientists believe was carved by prehistoric water flows or massive landslides. Reacting to this secondary discovery, one user suggested the unexplained shape in the sky could be an image artefact, 'aliens or us.'

Some online researchers attempted to explain the anomaly by suggesting it might be the Ingenuity helicopter. However, flight logs confirmed the small drone was grounded roughly 2,300 miles away in Jezero Crater.

This vast geographical distance eliminated any possibility of a mistaken identity, meaning the exact cause of the dark shape remains unconfirmed, though space experts note it is likely a digital artefact.

Without additional photographic frames from either date to confirm if the objects moved, approached the rover, or simply vanished, their exact nature remains unverified.