Iran World Cup players left a handwritten letter in their dressing room after their 0-0 draw against Belgium in Los Angeles, thanking supporters and referring to the country's history while also mentioning the 168 people killed in a reported US strike on Minab.

The note was discovered after the match, which kept Iran's hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive.

The message came after a tense period surrounding Iran's participation in the tournament, with the team's matches taking place amid political friction between Tehran and Washington. Iran's squad had already faced scrutiny before and during the competition, with disputes involving travel arrangements, public statements, and protests adding to the atmosphere around their World Cup presence.

Iran World Cup Letter References Minab Deaths

The handwritten note, as reported, said: 'From the ancient Persia thousands of years ago to the civilised Iran of today, the spirit of Iran remains alive and steadfast. We came to Los Angeles with pride, competed with honour, and leave with dignity. Thank you, Los Angeles, for your hospitality.'

It also thanked Iranian supporters who had backed the team during their matches in the city, adding: 'And thank you to every Iranian who gave their heart, voice and soul for Iran throughout these 180 minutes.'

The letter included the hashtags '#168' and '#Minab', referring to a reported US air strike that killed 168 people in Minab, Iran, according to the source report. The incident has become a point of focus among Iranian supporters during the tournament, although details surrounding the strike remain part of the wider political dispute between Iran and the United States.

The gesture was not the first time Iran's players had drawn attention to the deaths. Reports said the squad arrived at the World Cup wearing pins displaying '#168' on their blazers.

Iran's World Cup Campaign Continues

Iran's World Cup campaign remains alive after two closely fought Group G matches, with the team still searching for its first win of the tournament. Iran began their campaign with a 2–2 draw against New Zealand in their opening group match, earning one point from a game where both sides were looking for a positive start. The result left Iran with work to do, but kept their qualification hopes intact.

In their second match, Iran produced a strong defensive display to hold Belgium to a 0–0 draw. The result was considered an important point for Iran, given Belgium's reputation as one of the stronger teams in the group. Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand played a key role, making several important saves to keep Belgium from breaking the deadlock.

Iran's final Group G match will be against Egypt, and it is expected to be the decisive game in determining whether they advance to the knockout stage. Egypt moved into a stronger position after defeating New Zealand 3–1, putting them top of the group with four points. Iran and Belgium are currently level on two points, while New Zealand sits behind them after their opening results.

After two matches, Iran's record stands at two draws, two points, two goals scored, and two goals conceded. They have not secured a victory yet, but they also remain unbeaten, meaning their World Cup journey is far from over. The match against Egypt will likely decide whether Iran continues into the next round or leaves the tournament at the group stage.

The group remains closely contested, with small margins separating the teams. Egypt's win changed the balance of Group G, but Iran still has an opportunity to qualify with a strong performance in their final fixture.

A victory against Egypt would significantly improve their chances, while a draw or defeat could leave their progression dependent on the final group calculations.

Update on US-Iran Peace Talks

Technical teams are expected to continue negotiations this week. A high-level committee has reportedly been established to oversee the political side of the process while negotiators work through the details of any possible agreement.

The biggest test will be whether the initial diplomatic momentum can survive the harder issues, especially nuclear restrictions, sanctions, and regional security guarantees. Analysts and officials are treating the current breakthrough as a step forward rather than the end of the conflict.

But the bottom line is that there is still no final US-Iran peace treaty yet. The latest news is that both sides have agreed to continue negotiations under a 60-day roadmap after what mediators describe as constructive talks. The process has moved forward, but the deal is still far from guaranteed.