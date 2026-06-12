The 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony may have launched football's biggest tournament in style, but online attention quickly shifted from the performances to a wave of conspiracy theories involving a supposed 'Shakira double' and alleged hidden 'Illuminati' symbols.

Within hours of the ceremony at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca on 11 June, social media users began sharing claims that the performer on stage was not actually Shakira, while others circulated videos alleging the event contained secret occult or coded imagery.

'That Isn't Shakira': Body Double Theory Goes Viral

The most widespread theory focused on Colombian superstar Shakira, who performed the official World Cup song 'Dai Dai' alongside Burna Boy.

Posts across social media claimed the singer looked noticeably different from previous appearances. Users pointed to her facial features, stage movements, sunglasses and overall appearance as supposed evidence that a stand-in had performed during the ceremony.

No es Shaki. Algo pasó de urgencia a última hora y siento que al último momento llamaron a una doble, porque no tiene su energía, ni se ve igual, y luego sale con lentes. ¿Qué opinan? 🤔🕵️‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/rCccGNnp0g — PolitiCrack, (@AnalistaClara2) June 11, 2026

Some online commentators specifically named Shakira impersonator Rebeca Maiellano, known professionally as 'Shakibecca,' as a possible substitute. The impersonator had recently been active in Mexico promoting World Cup-related content, which added fuel to the speculation.

However, no evidence has emerged supporting the claims. Official FIFA footage, rehearsal clips shared on Shakira's social media accounts and photographs from the event all showed the singer participating in preparations before the ceremony.

Many fans dismissed the theory, arguing that stage lighting, camera angles, makeup, hair styling and natural ageing were enough to explain any perceived differences.

'Illuminati' Claims Target Ceremony Visuals

Alongside the body-double rumours, conspiracy-focused accounts began analysing footage from the ceremony for alleged hidden symbolism.

One widely shared post from the account 'Isaac's Army' claimed organisers had displayed 'Satanic symbols,' 'Illuminati hand signs' and even spiral patterns that the poster linked to child abuse conspiracy theories.

'They flashed Satanic symbols and the exact spirals the FBI lists for CSA..Not to mention clear Illuminati hand signs....They're rubbing it in our faces at this point,' the post read.

The World Cup 2026 opening ceremony has kicked off..👀



They flashed Satanic symbols and the exact spirals the FBI lists for CSA..



Not to mention clear Illuminati hand signs....



They're rubbing it in our faces at this point... pic.twitter.com/g2XSBmYJeX — Isaac's Army (@ReturnOfKappy) June 12, 2026

The accompanying video highlighted dance formations, hand gestures, circular stage designs and large-scale cultural performances featured during the ceremony.

The theory argued that certain triangle-shaped hand movements, one-eye imagery and spiral patterns were deliberate references to long-running conspiracy narratives involving secret societies and elite symbolism.

However, many of the visuals cited by conspiracy accounts appeared to be standard choreography, lighting effects and Mexican cultural motifs incorporated into the show.

Large-scale sporting events, including previous World Cups, Olympic ceremonies and Super Bowl halftime shows, have frequently attracted similar allegations from online communities focused on hidden-symbolism theories.

Ceremony Launches Historic World Cup

The ceremony marked the beginning of the first-ever 48-team FIFA World Cup, jointly hosted by Mexico, the United States and Canada.

Alongside Shakira and Burna Boy, performers included J Balvin and Tyla. The event took place roughly 90 minutes before the opening match between Mexico and South Africa.

While the tournament itself got underway without major disruption, the online reaction demonstrated how quickly major global events can become fertile ground for viral conspiracy theories.

Meanwhile, for now, no evidence has emerged to support either the 'Shakira double' claims or the allegations that the ceremony intentionally contained hidden occult or coded symbols.