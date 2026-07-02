John Cena has admitted that his pursuit of more money once led him to betray Vince McMahon's trust, revealing he nearly entered an outside business venture without first informing the man he credits with shaping much of his WWE career.

Speaking during a recent appearance on the 'Wild Card' podcast, the 17-time world champion looked back on what he described as one of the biggest mistakes of his professional life.

Cena said he had been approached about joining an entrepreneurial social networking start-up and seriously considered the opportunity because of its financial potential. However, he failed to discuss it with McMahon beforehand, despite the pair having built a relationship based on openness and mutual trust.

'I was just trying to get more money, simply,' Cena admitted.

John Cena betrayed Vince McMahon’s trust for more money and deeply regretted it.



John Cena secretly got involved with a startup without telling Vince McMahon, planning to use his name “John Cena,” which is WWE intellectual property.



“It was a direct violation of trust; he could… pic.twitter.com/dmOCI3jV24 — Stanley Graps (@stanleygraps) July 1, 2026

Why the Deal Crossed the Line

Looking back, Cena said he eventually realised the decision involved far more than simply accepting an investment opportunity.

Because 'John Cena' is closely tied to WWE, using his name to promote another business could have involved the company's intellectual property. He explained that major business decisions involving his public persona were not his alone to make and should have been discussed with WWE leadership first.

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Cena acknowledged that, in hindsight, failing to have that conversation amounted to breaking the trust he had spent years building with McMahon.

Vince McMahon's Unexpected Response

Rather than reacting with anger, McMahon took a different approach.

Cena recalled that the former WWE chairman calmly explained the possible consequences of moving forward with the venture, including the contractual and business complications it could create.

'He walked me through it,' Cena said. 'Let's walk through all the tentacles of what might happen.'

The conversation lasted only a few minutes but completely changed his perspective.

'It took five minutes or less to realise, 'I'm such an idiot.' I immediately called the company back and said, 'I'm out. This isn't for me.''

'Integrity Is the Real Currency'

Cena said the experience reinforced one lesson that has stayed with him throughout his career.

While money can be tempting, he believes a person's reputation and integrity ultimately carry greater value than any financial opportunity. Reflecting on the incident, he said moments like these continue to fill him with guilt because they forced him to confront situations where financial reward conflicted with his own values.

According to Cena, people quickly recognise when someone pursues an opportunity that doesn't align with who they truly are.

Looking Back Without Regret

The WWE legend credited McMahon's patience and experience as an entrepreneur for helping him avoid what he now believes could have become a serious career mistake.

Instead of damaging their relationship, the incident strengthened Cena's appreciation for honest communication and accountability.

Although McMahon has remained a controversial figure in recent years following his departure from WWE, Cena's story focused on a personal lesson about trust rather than the former executive's wider legacy.

The actor and wrestler continues to work with WWE following his in-ring retirement announcement and has recently unveiled plans for the John Cena Classic, a new tournament designed to help emerging talent earn greater exposure.

For Cena, however, the failed business deal remains one of the clearest reminders that success is measured by more than financial gain.

'Trust takes years to build and moments to destroy,' he said, adding that withdrawing from the deal after speaking with McMahon remains one of the smartest decisions he ever made.