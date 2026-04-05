A viral podcast interview featuring Jake Paul and Theo Von is drawing widespread attention after the pair suggested that First Son Barron Trump should personally join the military effort on behalf of his father, Donald Trump. The duo discussed how the US President and his family 'should be on the frontlines', referencing the Roman Empire politicians being on the battlefield.

Jake Paul Says Trump Should Join Iran War

The discussion, which took place on Paul's podcast, comes amid heightened tensions surrounding the U.S. military campaign in Iran. During the conversation, Paul and Von questioned the human cost of the conflict and who should ultimately bear responsibility for fighting it. Their remarks quickly sparked debate online, particularly after they appeared to challenge Trump directly.

Read more The Truth Behind Barron Trump's Rumoured Link to a European Princess and the 'Heartbreak' Whispered in Elite Circles The Truth Behind Barron Trump's Rumoured Link to a European Princess and the 'Heartbreak' Whispered in Elite Circles

At one point in the interview, the hosts floated the idea that political leaders—and even their families—should take a more direct role in wartime service.

'One thing you said that I did want to say was interesting was during the Roman Empire, a lot of the politicians also had to fight on the battlefield,' Von pointed out. 'So that was one thing I thought was really amazing about those times ... if they were going to make choices that affected the lives of the citizens ... they had to be out there as leaders as well.'

The two discussed how today's politicians could also join the battlefield before Paul agreed, saying that, 'Trump should be on the frontlines'.

'Or Barron,' Von interjected.

THEO VON: “During the Roman Empire, a lot of the politicians also had to fight on the battlefield.”



JAKE PAUL: “I think you're right … Trump should be on the front lines.”



THEO VON: “Or Barron…” pic.twitter.com/atryy5R6tt — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) April 5, 2026

Will Barron Trump Actually Enlist to The Military and Join Iran War?

This isn't the first time that the idea of Barron Trump enlisting has been brought up. In early March, the satire website DraftBarronTrump.com famously called for the First Son's enlistment in the military to help in the Iran War.

The satire website, which former South Park writer Toby Morton created in response to the conflict, features fake quotes that are attributed to the US president and claims that the younger Trump's 'proven genes' make him ideal for combat.

'America is strong because its leaders are strong,' the website proclaims. 'President Trump proves that every day. Naturally, his son Barron is more than ready to defend the country his father so boldly commands.'

'Service is honour. Strength is inherited. Dog Bless Barron,' the 'About Us' section of the website reads.

For now, Barron Trump doesn't appear to have any plans to join the ongoing war between the US, Israel, and Iran. The 20-year-old New York University student and son of former model Melania Trump has been reported to be focused on his studies and has been staying out of the limelight since the conflict started.

As the Iran conflict continues to dominate headlines, the exchange between Jake Paul and Theo Von serves as a reminder of how modern political dialogue is evolving. Conversations about war, leadership, and responsibility are no longer limited to press briefings and official statements. They are now playing out in podcasts, social media clips, and viral exchanges that reach millions in real time.