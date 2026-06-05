Katie Price has returned to the UK from Dubai without her husband Lee Andrews or her engagement ring, after a tense trip to the emirate where the businessman remains in Al Awir prison, according to reports. The 48-year-old TV personality, who had travelled to Dubai this week in a bid to secure his release, was photographed arriving at London Gatwick on Friday 5 June without the large diamond ring she had been wearing days earlier.

Read more Katie Price Update: Lee Andrews' Wife Sparks Urgent Health Fears, Flaunts Shock Weight Loss in Dubai Mirror Video Katie Price Update: Lee Andrews' Wife Sparks Urgent Health Fears, Flaunts Shock Weight Loss in Dubai Mirror Video

The news came after weeks of turmoil in Katie Price's whirlwind marriage, which began in January when she and Andrews got engaged just two weeks after meeting and married in Dubai two days later.

Andrews, 43, who describes himself as a multi‑millionaire, was later detained by Dubai authorities when attempting to leave the UK for what was meant to be the couple's first joint TV interview on Good Morning Britain.

Price has previously said she heard nothing from him for two weeks and initially feared he had been 'kidnapped,' before it emerged he was being held in the city's Al Awir prison over what was described as a private civil matter.

Katie Price flies back to UK 'without ring' as husband Lee Andrews still left in Dubaihttps://t.co/2Hvr3ectLX pic.twitter.com/OOD6ApbJFv — Daily Star (@dailystar) June 5, 2026

Katie Price Back In UK As Divorce Rumours Swirl

For context, Price's latest trip to Dubai had appeared to be a rescue mission. She flew out alone this week to try to visit Andrews and, friends claimed, to push for him to be allowed to return to Britain. Instead, she has flown back solo, with sources quoted saying she is now considering ending the marriage.

Photographs from Gatwick show Katie Price walking through arrivals without her engagement ring visible. During her stay in Dubai she was seen and pictured wearing the ring, making its absence on her return an obvious signal that something in the relationship has shifted. That detail has set off a predictable round of speculation that a formal split may be imminent.

Nothing has been confirmed publicly and everything should be taken with a grain of salt until Price or her representatives speak on the record. The Daily Star reported that Katie's team had been contacted for comment but had not responded at the time of publication.

There has been no public statement from Andrews or his camp either, beyond the basic acknowledgement that he is being held at Al Awir. The nature of the civil dispute behind his detention has not been disclosed in detail, leaving plenty of gaps that his critics are only too happy to fill.

Katie Price, 'Dodgy Dealings' Fears And A Deleted Podcast Clip

In case you missed it, the relationship has been overshadowed for weeks by increasingly uneasy questions about Andrews' past. In a now-deleted video recorded for Price's podcast, clips of which are still circulating online, she is seen speaking directly with Andrews' ex‑wife Dina about his history and alleged behaviour.

According to the footage, Katie Price says she approached Dina after hearing concerns about what she described as Andrews' alleged 'dodgy dealings.' She tells her she wanted straight answers about 'what Lee was really like' and chose to contact Dina directly rather than rely on rumour, a rare moment of transparency from a celebrity more used to talking than listening.

Dina, for her part, says she had wanted to warn Price when stories about Andrews first began appearing, insisting she was less interested in speaking to the press than in having a private, woman‑to‑woman conversation. That discussion has now become part of the public record anyway, even though Price later deleted the full video.

Katie Price is in Dubai desperately fighting to free husband Lee Andrews from Al Awir Central Prison.



The 43-year-old businessman has been locked up since mid-May over a private civil dispute after allegedly forging a signature on a six-figure loan.



He must pay more than… pic.twitter.com/rkqr5PuOGU — Grifty (@TheGriftReport) June 5, 2026

The decision to remove the clip raises its own questions. Was it for legal reasons, out of concern for the ongoing case in Dubai, or simply because the tone felt too raw once events overtook the recording? No explanation has been given so far, and in the vacuum, people will inevitably assume the most dramatic motive.

Behind the headlines, the human story is messier than the usual celebrity‑breakup script. Price has reportedly already 'fallen out' with some family members over her decision to throw herself behind Andrews, even as doubts grew about his business affairs and his travel restrictions. She has spoken previously about being left 'skeletal' with worry as he disappeared into the Dubai system and she struggled to get information.

What happens next is unclear. Sources quoted in the tabloid coverage insist divorce is now on the table. Yet without a statement from Price herself, that remains speculation. Andrews is still believed to be in Al Awir prison and reportedly faces a £100,000 payment to secure his release, a figure that has not been independently verified.

For now, the only firm facts are stark. Katie Price flew to Dubai to fight for her fourth husband's freedom. She has landed back at Gatwick alone, her ring finger bare, her husband still behind bars in a foreign jail and a deleted podcast conversation with his ex‑wife echoing in the background.